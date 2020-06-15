A San Manuel man who was found at a Green Valley hotel in August with two underage sisters was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after striking a deal.
Ricky Legrand, 33, was indicted Aug. 27 on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor; one count of child molestation and one count of sexual abuse of a minor. The sisters were 15 and 14 years old at the time.
According to a sentencing report, Legrand pleaded guilty to two counts of custodial interference, a class six felony, and confessed to having sex with the 14 year old and providing the girls alcohol and smoking methamphetamine with them.
According to Legrand’s sentencing report, prosecutors didn't believe he was "out looking for underage girls to have sex with," but said he "more likely than not chose to be willfully ignorant as to [the victim’s] actual age as the events in this case progressed.”
Legrand will serve five years of probation when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender if he violates probation.
Sahuarita Police reports contain conflicting stories about what took place that night. Legrand initially told a detective that he furnished the sisters with vodka and they all hung out watching television and playing music at the Vagabond Inn and that he did not have sex with either of them. After a detective presented a warrant to collect DNA, Legrand was more forthcoming.
Legrand told a detective he met the younger sister through Skout and MeetMe, social media apps, and her MeetMe profile said she was 18. Legrand said he visited the sisters’ home in Sahuarita two weeks earlier and met their father, which the father later denied.
Uncooperative
On the night of the Aug. 17 incident, the 14 year old was uncooperative with officers and the girls’ father told his daughters not to say anything until he retained a lawyer, according to police reports.
Officers took the father and girls to the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center to be interviewed but once there the father said he and the girls were leaving, according to the reports. The girls’ mother was out of town the night of the incident but returned the next day and took the girls to a hospital and met with detectives.
The 14 year old told a detective that she communicated with Legrand on Snapchat and she never intended to go to the hotel with him. Once there, she started smoking what she thought was hash oil. She said she began feeling “really weird” and “altered” and told Legrand she and her sister needed to go home so they could wake their father in the morning for work, but Legrand said he wanted to drink first, according to a report.
She told the the detective Legrand said “creepy” things to her like “I want to kidnap you” and, “When are you going to marry me?” She told the detective he “forced” her to do something that was redacted in the report and said she “couldn’t process what was happening because she was ‘messed up’ and ‘traumatized.’”
The victim told another detective that “she told him no but she went along with it and didn’t try and fight it” and that she said “no several times.” She said he sexually assaulted her while the older sister was in the hotel bathroom.
The victim claimed she told Legrand she was underage but never disclosed her age, according to a detective’s report.
Legrand’s pre-sentence report said, “Several attempts to contact the victim’s legal representative were unsuccessful.”
At the time of the incident, Legrand was awaiting trial in another felony case out of Pinal County from January 2019, according to a sentencing report.
According to court records, Legrand was found guilty in 2012 of disorderly conduct and displaying a deadline weapon/deadly instrument. In 2017, he was found guilty of threats and intimidation to cause injuries or damage to a person or property.