An Amado man was arrested on several counts Tuesday after he fled Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies with his 1-year old son in his vehicle, according to a report.
Deputies attempted to pull over Alan E. Corral, 29, about 9:20 p.m. near La Canada and Esperanza Boulevard when he fled. The chase ended several miles south at the Canoa Ranch I-19 exit. After an investigation, deputies arrested Corral on suspicion of child abuse, aggravated DUI, domestic violence endangerment and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
A report indicated the child was in an “improperly secured” car seat; the matter was referred to the Department of Child Safety and the child was turned over to its mother.