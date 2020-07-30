Alan E. Corral

Alan E. Corral was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop with his 1-year-old son in the vehicle on Tuesday night.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

An Amado man was arrested on several counts Tuesday after he fled Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies with his 1-year old son in his vehicle, according to a report. 

Deputies attempted to pull over Alan E. Corral, 29, about 9:20 p.m. near La Canada and Esperanza Boulevard when he fled. The chase ended several miles south at the Canoa Ranch I-19 exit. After an investigation, deputies arrested Corral on suspicion of child abuse, aggravated DUI, domestic violence endangerment and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

A report indicated the child was in an “improperly secured” car seat; the matter was referred to the Department of Child Safety and the child was turned over to its mother.

