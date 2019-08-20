A 32-year-old man was arrested on several sex- and drug-related charges after he was found in a Sahuarita hotel room with two underage girls he met on a social media website, according to police.
Ricky Legrand of San Manuel was arrested early Saturday morning at the Vagabond Inn on the I-19 Frontage Road.
Police said they responded to a call of a female “randomly knocking on hotel room doors” in the early morning hours. Officers found the teenager inside a hotel room with her sister and Legrand, police said. Both girls are juveniles.
Police said Legrand gave the girls illicit drugs and alcohol after they had met on a social media website.
Legrand was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child, possession/use of a dangerous drug, furnishing obscene material to a minor, furnishing liquor to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to court records, Legrand was found guilty in 2012 of disorderly conduct and displaying a deadline weapon/deadly instrument. In 2017, he was found guilty of threats and intimidation to cause injuries or damage to a person or property.
In January, he was indicted on several charges in Oracle Justice Court, including aggravated assault, assault with intent to cause injury and disorderly conduct-fighting.