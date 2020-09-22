A 67-year-old Tucson man died two days after his car struck a vehicle parked on the side of Nogales Highway, closing the road for six hours.
Gary Mark was northbound about 8:30 a.m. Saturday when his black Mercedes struck a Jeep parked on the shoulder just south of Sahuarita Road.
Mark, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died Monday, according to Sahuarita police.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was released. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, police said.
The accident closed Nogales Highway from Sahuarita Road to Old Nogales Highway until about 2:30 p.m.
Investigators are asking anybody who may have witnessed the collision to call 520-351-4900 and request to speak with an on-duty officer or call the SPD Tip Line at (520)
445-7847 and leave a message on how to contact them.