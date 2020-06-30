A motorcyclist heading south on Nogales Highway died Tuesday afternoon after veering off the road into the pecan groves.
A bystander who heard the collision and police officers attempted to provide life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead, according to a Sahuarita Police Department spokesperson.
The identity of the man is not being released until next of kin have not been notified.
The crash occurred on Nogales Highway south of Sahuarita Road near the railroad crossing. Nogales Highway between Sahuarita Road and Old Nogales Highway were closed off during the investigation.