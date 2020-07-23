A Green Valley driver confronted a 91-year-old woman in a doctor’s office who he claimed cut him off on Continental Road, then shoved a doctor who tried to defuse the situation, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s spokesman.
Beau Gerard, 73, was cited after the confrontation Tuesday morning in the lobby of a doctor’s office in the 200 block of West Continental Road. Gerard admitted to pushing the doctor but claimed it was because the doctor was blocking his way out of the office, according to the spokesman.
There were no major injuries and Gerard was cited “for his behavior,” the spokesman said.