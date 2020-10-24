A man attempted to rob two banks in Sahuarita on Saturday then drove to unincorporated Pima County and hit a third, police said. He was still at large early Saturday afternoon, police said.
A Sahuarita police spokesman said the man went into Chase Bank at Fry’s Marketplace Saturday morning and handed an employee a note. Police are calling it an attempted armed robbery but said no weapon was seen. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect went to a U.S. Bank branch inside Safeway in Sahuarita, where a robbery attempt also was unsuccessful.
Police said the suspect then went to the Tucson area and attempted to rob a third bank. Pima County Sheriff's Department didn’t immediately return a call with details.
There were no details on the contents of the note or a description of the suspect.
