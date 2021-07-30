A Green Valley man has been booked into Pima County Jail on one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of voyeurism at a Sahuarita grocery store.
Robb Baerman, 83, was arrested Friday, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Police were called to Fry’s Marketplace on July 11 after a father reported his minor child was followed throughout the store, including into the restroom. Police said the man made inappropriate comments to the child.
In a press release, police thanked the public “for your help in bringing this case to a close.”
Police would like to talk to anybody with information on the case. Contact the SPD by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the TIP Line at 520-445-7847.