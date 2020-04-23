Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect Thursday in a March road rage incident in Green Valley.
Robert Allen Lynch, 74, of Green Valley was arrested at his home and booked into Pima County Jail on one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony. No bond had been set as of early afternoon.
Lynch is the suspect in a March 16 attack in the parking lot of Country Club of Green Valley.
According to a Sheriff’s report, a woman reported she was kicked and beaten during the incident on Abrego Drive about 10:15 a.m.
She said the driver apparently became enraged after she passed him near Esperanza Boulevard and Abrego. She said the man followed her, honking his horn and yelling. She pulled into the parking lot and he followed.
He continued yelling and threw rocks at her vehicle, according to a report. She exited her car and told the man to stop. He yelled expletives and punched her and pulled her to the ground. He also fell, got up and kicked her as he yelled, the report said. A witness gave a similar story to deputies.
The 55-year-old victim lives in Sahuarita and said she didn’t know the man.
Lt. Derek Ogden, who heads the Sheriff’s Department Green Valley substation, said the man has no known record with law enforcement. He thanked media and readers for help in tracking down the suspect.
“Its very likely we would have had a very difficult time making an arrest without the work of the Green Valley News and the tips from the public,” he said.
The paper published two stories and Ogden said they resulted in several leads.