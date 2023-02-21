Jamal Prentiss

A Tucson man faces several charges after police said he fired three shots from a pistol in the backyard of a home in Rancho Sahuarita.

Jamal Prentiss, 29, was arrested after police received several calls about 10:15 p.m. Monday reporting gunshots in the 500 block of East Calle Escora.



