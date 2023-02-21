A Tucson man faces several charges after police said he fired three shots from a pistol in the backyard of a home in Rancho Sahuarita.
Jamal Prentiss, 29, was arrested after police received several calls about 10:15 p.m. Monday reporting gunshots in the 500 block of East Calle Escora.
Officers stopped a vehicle speeding away from the area driven by a woman who had her children with her; she told them she’d left the residents on Escora. She said Prentiss, her former boyfriend, was visiting his children when they started arguing.
Police said Prentiss went into the backyard of the home and fired “approximately three rounds from a pistol.” The woman and children then fled.
Prentiss was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail on three counts of weapons misconduct for discharging a firearm within town limits, a Class 6 felony; possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 4 felony; and four counts of disorderly conduct, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Prentiss also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, police said.
Police would like to speak to anybody with information on the case. Contact SPD by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting their TIP Line at 520-445-7847.
