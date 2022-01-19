Michael Hunter

Michael Hunter

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Sahuarita police arrested a man Wednesday after a brief foot pursuit while answering a call about shots fired at a home.

Police were called to the house in the 700 block of Calle La Bolita in the Presidio del Cielo neighborhood about 11:30 a.m. They detained several people but a man later identified as 29-year-old Michael Hunter of Sahuarita fled, according to police. He was later apprehended by officers near Paseo Celestial and La Villita Road.

Detectives served a search warrant and an investigation showed several gunshots and fireworks were fired into the air from the backyard.

Hunter was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of Weapons Misconduct and an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, police said. Nobody was injured and the other people at the home were not arrested.

The case remains under investigation and police would like to speak to anybody with information. Call 911 or 520-344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting their TIP Line at 520-445-7847.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?