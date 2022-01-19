If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Sahuarita police arrested a man Wednesday after a brief foot pursuit while answering a call about shots fired at a home.
Police were called to the house in the 700 block of Calle La Bolita in the Presidio del Cielo neighborhood about 11:30 a.m. They detained several people but a man later identified as 29-year-old Michael Hunter of Sahuarita fled, according to police. He was later apprehended by officers near Paseo Celestial and La Villita Road.
Detectives served a search warrant and an investigation showed several gunshots and fireworks were fired into the air from the backyard.
Hunter was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of Weapons Misconduct and an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, police said. Nobody was injured and the other people at the home were not arrested.
The case remains under investigation and police would like to speak to anybody with information. Call 911 or 520-344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting their TIP Line at 520-445-7847.
