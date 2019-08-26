A 19-year-old Sahuarita man was arrested Tuesday after police said he head-butted a police officer investigating an assault case.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez said a resident of the 200 block of East Via Puente Lindo off South La Villita Road called police around 7:45 p.m. to say Oscar Kennedy had assaulted them.
The victim said Kennedy came to their home, accused them of stealing from a friend and tried to pull them out of the house, Falquez said. The victim also said Kennedy threw a patio statue at their door, breaking the statue.
Officers reviewed a doorbell video that confirmed the victim’s account, he said.
At 9:45 p.m., officers found Kennedy in a vehicle half a mile away in the 15000 block of South La Posta Road, Falquez said.
Kennedy admitted he’d violated his probation and asked officers to shoot him, Falquez said. When officers attempted to arrest him, Kennedy tried to hit one of the officers and head-butted another, he said.
Kennedy was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.