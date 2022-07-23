The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest inflation numbers last week, and they’re not pretty.
Consumer prices in June were up 9.1% from a year ago – one of the sharpest increases Americans have seen in more than 40 years – and with the cost of essentials like gas, shelter and food rising rapidly, many consumers are left wondering how to cope.
For Frank Chin, shopping at his local Safeway in Sahuarita now means shopping with a list, and sticking to it.
“I’m shopping for a family of three, so there are certain things that other people in the family may want, but I just tell them maybe instead of getting it every week we’ll get it every other week,” he said.
Today, one of those things is chicken. According to BLS, prices on meats, poultry, fish and eggs are about 17% higher than they were this time last year. Now when he shops for meat, Chin said he browses store coupons and shops the sales section first.
And while he used to drive around town to find the best deals, Chin said he’s cut back on that to save at the pump – another area where he’s feeling the squeeze, with average gas prices still up over 150% from a year ago in Pima County.
“I go to about two stores every week, and I used to go a little more often but once I started thinking about it, if it’s costing me about $5 a gallon for gas, I have to think about if that’s going to be worth it,” he said.
Jackie Buzan, another Safeway shopper, was filling her cart Thursday with groceries for the week – a routine that used to cost her about $120, she said. It's now closer to $190.
“When you’re having to pay $6 for a gallon of milk and $7 for a pound of beef…yeah, it’s been hard,” she said.
Though she sticks to things that are easy to make, Buzan says she finds herself paying even more for that convenience these days.
“It’s hot out, and I really don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so I do buy conveniently packaged salads, fruits, those types of things…but prices have gone up a lot, and it’s definitely more expensive now to do that,” she said.
Tips for saving
While the amount you spend on groceries depends on where you shop, what you buy and the number of people in your household, there are still lots of simple actions you can take to save money.
Joining a store’s loyalty program can help you earn points – in the form of discounts and cash-back – to offset your bill. With rewards programs at Safeway and Fry’s, shoppers can earn one reward point for each dollar spent on most groceries, which can then be redeemed for discounts at the gas pump or during your next grocery run.
If you’re already a loyalty member at your favorite store, you can maximize your savings by clipping coupons in weekly ads for additional discounts. Several stores also have digital coupons that can be scanned at the register or automatically applied to your loyalty card at checkout – no clipping necessary.
Before you head out, you might also consider comparing prices to see which store has the items you need for less, and to keep an eye out for sales.
Dianne Sevick, owner of The Book Shop in Green Valley Village, said online shopping tools have made this task even easier, and helped her save in other ways.
“I used this trick to see how much a block of cheese was at Safeway while shopping at Walmart,” she said.
“I also found that sometimes prices are different for pickup or curbside shopping at Walgreens – the price was actually cheaper if I picked it up rather than walked in the store and purchased it myself.”
Another thing to try before you leave the house is to shop your pantry first, and then plan meals and create a list based on what you already have, says Green Valley resident Judy Harmer.
“Inventory what you have and build meal ideas and a shopping list from that. I had a half pound of ground turkey, tomato, (and) lettuce in the fridge… From that, write – and stick to – a grocery list. I just needed tortillas and could get a few meals from that. Tacos!”
And if you’re not paying attention to what you’re buying, and how long it lasts, you could start calculating your burn rate. If you know how quickly you go through certain products, you can stock up on deals more effectively.
Penny Pestle, board president of the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, said dried beans and rice are always popular items among visitors because they’re cost effective, nutritious and can last a while. Additionally, if you’re open to trying something new, consider switching to generic labels for some items, which are often more affordable than premium brands.
Food banks hurting
Though high inflation has some taking a closer look at their buying habits, it’s also been a reminder that not everyone has the option to cut back or switch up their spending so easily, Pestle says.
“All of us feel the impact of inflation, but for those on fixed incomes and people working minimum-wage jobs, the impact is much greater."
One recent Monday morning, SFBCRC received two calls from people who were desperately seeking food, having had nothing to eat all weekend. Thankfully, a partnership with DoorDash enabled the food bank to deliver supplies to the homebound individuals quickly, but Pestle said those calls are not unusual these days.
Since January, the number of seniors in the community seeking food has increased by nearly 25%, she said, and in just the last month, SFBCRC has added more than 60 households to its client database.
“We’ve been deluged by new people, and with the cost of food being more expensive because of inflation, and summer being a slow time for us because we’re not getting as many food donations from our winter visitors… it’s tough times, absolutely,” Pestle said.
To keep their heads above water with rising prices, Pestle said the food bank “very regretfully” made the decision to cut back on the supply of eggs and milk that patrons can receive – from getting a dozen eggs and a gallon of milk twice a month, to now just once a month.
It’s a decision that Santos Yescas, manager of the Community Food Bank and Resource Center in Green Valley and Amado, hopes he doesn’t have to make anytime soon.
“I’ve heard people telling themselves, ‘I now can eat only one egg,’ and they’re so happy when we’re able to give them a full carton. Right now, we’re lucky to be able to do that…and we don’t want to be in the position where we have to take that away,” he said.
Yescas said the Community Food Bank has been in a good position with donations, thanks to a successful Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive held in May, but said what they’re really lacking now is helping hands.
“We’d love to have more volunteers to come help us with the food, with sorting and with meeting the needs that we see growing, really in Green Valley and Amado, on a daily basis,” Yescas said.