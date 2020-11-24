Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have needed to rethink their business model.
Traditionally sit-down restaurants had to create or ramp up to-go services, implement new cleaning procedures, reduce seating capacity all in the face of a major drop-off in business.
As 2020 comes to a close, restaurants in Sahuarita and Green Valley are doing what they must to make it work, and are not planning on going anywhere.
Here’s a look at how four local restaurants have made it through COVID-19.
Grill on the Green
The Grill on the Green, at the Canoa Ranch Golf Club, focused on pickup orders before reopening dine-in service on Oct. 10.
Per state guidance, they are at half capacity inside the dining room and using distancing as well as increased cleaning and health protocols.
General Manager Mike Cochran said with dine-in, about 60 percent of their customers prefer sitting outside on the patio. He said there is ongoing concern among customers about being too close to others, despite their six- to eight-foot spacing.
“That concern, I don't think that's going to go away any time soon because even if customers are lucky enough and allowed to get the vaccine I sense that that reluctance will continue on a little bit,” Cochran said.
Capacity limits meant a reduction in staffing, he said. In March, they had to lay off 80 out of 120 seasonal or winter workers, though Cochran said they’ve been able to bring most staff back.
Overall, Cochran said they are down about 10 percent of their revenue in comparison to previous years.
He said safety guidelines have been a big part of the process and something that has worked. Customers have been respectful and receive a gentle reminder to put on a mask.
“We've put very stringent cleaning precautions in place for the restaurant and golf course, and we also put some very stringent guidelines to monitor not only employees but also customers that we thought might be coming that even appeared to be having any virus symptoms,” he said. “Customers overall have been very accepting of the requests we made. It's in their best interest as well as our employees. ”
Though they are pulling through and have a good amount of customers returning, Cochran said if, hypothetically, the governor were to reduce restaurant capacity to 20 or 30 percent, it could be devastating for the Arizona restaurant industry.
“There's no way you can make a profit with that kind of occupancy,” he said. “We’d see a lot of restaurants where some would close permanently and some would close and hope they could get back open at some time.”
For more information, including hours and services, canoaranchgolfclub.com/dining or 520-393-1933.
Kababeque Indian Grill
Kababeque, at 15990 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard in Fry's Marketplace, was supposed to open in 2019. But they were delayed and didn’t actually get to open until March 22. By that time, the pandemic had already prompted state wide closures of dine-in services at restaurants.
Owner Jeetendra Yadav said they didn’t get to have the grand opening they’d hoped for. With everything going on, he just wanted to open and see what happened.
At first, they only offered takeout and after about three or four weeks they began to offer delivery. In October, they opened for dine-in.
“We’ve had very little response but we wanted to make sure we had an option because we were asked by customers,” he said. “A lot of customers wanted to come in and just eat.”
He said they are making less than half of what he had projected for the year but are holding steady.
“We’re fortunate we have a good restaurant and are still doing some business,” he said. “I’m fortunate because I’m a food business and no matter what happens you got to eat, and so it's steady. Anything is better than nothing. We’re working with that.”
Kababeque has followed guidelines set by the Pima County Health Department, including lots of extra cleaning and sanitization, distancing and a barrier between the server and customer.
They have 12 employees, a few are full-time and the rest are part-time. Though their staffing dipped down to about eight or nine people at one point they’ve held steady on staffing overall.
Yadav said he is optimistic as the restaurant moves forward.
“We spent a good amount of money in the lobby doing interior modifications for people to come in for dine-in,” he said. “That didn't happen but I'm hopeful we have some positive results. Hopefully we can tackle this pandemic, get vaccinations out and hopefully from here we can do better, that’s my goal.”
For more information, such as service and hours, visit www.kababeque.net.
Mountain View Cafe and Bakery
Mountain View Cafe and Bakery owner Nancy Byrd said when the pandemic first shut their doors, they were closed two weeks. They completed the 13 steps laid out by the Pima County Health Department to reopen for takeout and curbside pick up.
“We have done takeout before but our takeout business has increased during the pandemic,” she said. “We had never offered curbside, that was an added thing for us.”
The cafe is following all the guidelines and has their dining area at half capacity.
Byrd said business is about 50/50 on those who choose to dine-in and those ordering takeout. Overall, they are at about 60 percent of the business they do in a normal year.
“Where we're at now, we have developed a large takeout business," she said. "Our numbers are not where they were pre-pandemic. We are limited to half capacity and there's still a lot of people very scared to come out and dine in. That being said, we're doing the best we can.”
Byrd gave their bakery sales a lot of credit for the amount of business they have had this year.
“It's due to the bakery. We've had a lot of people rewarding themselves with baked goods," she said. "Bakery sales have increased over the last six months due to the pandemic. Our sales were good last year, but it's increased this year."
Byrd has nine employees and while they have had not needed to reduce staff during the pandemic, she said they did have to reduce staffing hours a bit. Two waitresses are switching off and working every other week.
They are a Pima County Ready For You ribbon holding business, meaning they have been certified as compliant for their COVID-19 safety and health precautions.
Mountain View Cafe and Bakery is at 277 W. Duval Road. For more information, visit mvcafebakery.com or call 520-625-2526.
Coyote Grill
The Coyote Grill, at the San Ignacio Golf Club, closed entirely for a while due to the pandemic. They, like most other restaurants in the community, have been offering to-go and pick up food.
Executive Chef Michael Veres joined the team in September. While the dining room has been open the whole time he’s been chef, they were only open two days a week when he started. They have since moved to seven days. He said business was spotty for awhile and has been picking up.
“I introduced a new menu and it’s been taking off,” he said. “People have been coming in with masks and it seems to be doing better.”
Veres said their numbers are actually up from the previous year in a big way and he credits it to a major overhaul of the menu, offering more items like half salads and lighter fare.
“Sure enough, it’s picked up and going really good,” he said. “After COVID, I think we’ll do very well.”
Veres has a background in the restaurant industry and said the pandemic has created a difficult situation for the industry.
“To me, these are tenuous times and we are going to see a big change in the restaurant business,” he said. “These are very dangerous times right now. A lot of places have gone under.”
Veres said he will be moving forward with some events and wine dinners in January.
For more information, visit coyote-grill.com or call 520-207-8002.