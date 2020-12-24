The mailboxes in Madera Reserve look a little brighter thanks to a Green Valley resident, and local food banks are seeing more donations thanks to her, too.
Sharon O'Connor said she wanted to do something to give back and the idea of painting mailboxes in her neighborhood in exchange for a donation to a local food bank was born.
“Well, I painted my own mailbox and I watched my neighbor paint theirs but they didn't enjoy it, they were having a hard time,” she said. “I thought, ‘Gosh, I would do it,’ and it came to me. I could do it and people could give to the food bank. I volunteered at the Sahuarita Food Bank and they do such good and important work.”
In Madera Reserve, the HOA provides paint for the mailboxes, which need a touch-up every few years, but it's on the homeowner to do the painting.
O'Connor approached the HOA about offering to paint mailboxes to residents who donated a minimum of $30 to any local food bank.
“They put it on their website and I got clients like crazy, and so I went out and did what I did,” she said. “They (the mailboxes) are very elaborate in Madera Reserve and I tell you, I learned more about these five or six styles…”
People who have seen her painting have also called her to do theirs.
In her first batch, she had 26 residents take her up on the offer. O'Connor said she knows multiple people chose to support the Sahuarita Food Bank, and one couple people donated $100.
O’Connor said it’s worked on a bit of an “honor system.” Some people provide a check to O’Connor, which she can get to the food bank, some give her their receipt and others she helps to donate directly to the food banks.
Typically, it takes her about 45 minutes to clean, paint, replace screws or whatever else is needed for each mailbox. She said she likes to do the mailboxes in big batches, loading up her truck with all the supplies and completing multiple boxes in one day.
For now, she’ll take a break until the first of the year before she starts back up. But she already has more mailboxes in the queue when she returns.
She said she enjoys volunteering and is always looking for something else to do. O'Connor said the possibilities for helping local nonprofits through kind acts are endless.
“It gives me the idea that you could pick up groceries for someone,” she said. “Maybe they're elderly and say it’s too nice. Well, you can make a donation to a food bank for me.”
O'Connor said the work is fun for her and helping others is important.
“It gets me outside in the sunshine and the food banks profit from it,” she said. “Can you do any better than that? If you want to do good in your community, just stretch your mind and you can find a way.”
Madera Reserve residents interested in donating to a local food bank to have their mailbox painted, can visit maderareservehoa.com and click on “mailbox painting offer” or contact O’Connor at soconnoraz@gmail.com.