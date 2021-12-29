Last week, parents in Madera Highlands in Sahuarita were shocked at what they found at one of the community's local private playgrounds — graffiti depicting inappropriate images and words. A lot of it.
Residents looked to their HOA and Cadden Community Management, which manages the HOA in the neighborhood, before taking matters into their own hands and scrubbing away the filth.
Brent Salsbury said his wife discovered the vandalized property Dec. 20.
“It was basically close to 30 different adult words, male genitalia and other inappropriate slangs all done with permanent marker,” he said.
Salsbury posted on a Facebook group to let other parents know “until it is cleaned up, I suggest staying away with your kids.”
“My first- and third-graders have lost some innocence that wasn't their choice while they were trying to have fun at the neighborhood park,” he wrote.
Salsbury said the HOA was informed of the damage through Cadden but he has yet to hear updates.
“When something like this happens they usually have a guy with a power washer come and clean them off,” he said. “We had some parents do their best with alcohol wipes and other household products that are said to take off the marker, but they were not able to get it all.”
Ruth Olivas was among the parents who took it upon themselves to clean the graffiti; she has lived in the neighborhood for more than five years.
“We saw the graffiti when playing at the park with friends,” she said. “My friend’s husband posted on Facebook about it just to warn other parents because the nature of the graffiti was inappropriate for children.”
Olivas said she didn’t know the process the HOA follows to resolved these issues but assumed it would take more time than they wanted to wait.
“When I saw the post and the response of other neighbors about it I kind of felt like, ‘Why can’t we just clean it for all the kids instead of waiting for someone else to do it,’” she said.
“It just seemed more appropriate to take initiative to clean it up for the neighborhood.”
Olivas went out to the playground with hand sanitizer and a cloth, removing about half of it before she left town for the holidays.
“I could tell it was written in permanent marker and I’ve had to remove scribbles my kids have done in Sharpie before in my own home so I know sometimes hand sanitizer can clean it,” she said. “I left for the holidays out of state and couldn’t go back with some different cleaning methods before we left.”
This was the first time she has seen any damage like this in the neighborhood but Salsbury said it's not a new problem for the area.
“This is the second time it has happened in three years, but the last time were slurs against our previous president,” he said.
Cadden Management did not respond to an inquiry last week from a reporter; on Tuesday, Cadden said the manager for the community was out. As of Tuesday, the majority of graffiti was gone; it's unclear who cleaned it.