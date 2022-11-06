Why do caterpillars slow down in the winter? How do plants grow?
These are the questions fourth-graders from Continental Elementary School are tasked with exploring as “nature detectives” in Madera Canyon as part of the Friends of Madera Canyon’s educational program.
The program started in 1988 with Continental as a way to bring children into nature to learn about history, plants, wildlife and the scientific method.
Director of Education Doug Moore said they have done the field trips every year since it began until the pandemic.
This month was the first time it's been back since 2019.
“Continental was our first school, so it’s kind of a neat thing turning the corner in coming back and getting this going again,” he said. “During the pandemic, we went completely virtual."
“It’s nice to be in the canyon where we are supposed to be.”
Moore said students spend the day in small groups led by a docent who stops at different points on the Proctor Trail for on-site learning.
“Their job today is to be a naturalist, a scientist who studies nature,” he said. “They are using their senses to discover plants, animals, insects, birds, all that type of stuff. They use the scientific method by asking questions like ‘what is it we are looking at,’ and we have docents that facilitate their exploration.”
Docents don’t work with a particular curriculum but instead focus the teaching on what children are interested in.
“We have an interpretive program. Each docent is educated on what's here, and we talk about life zones and plant communities,” Moore said. “Each one of them gets to do their own focus, and most of it is 'what can you find today.'”
What did you find?
Along the trail, students used the tools provided in the morning where they started at the Proctor ramada, including compasses and bug boxes.
Insects, birds and a visit by deer were some of the highlights on the trip on Oct. 27.
For student Eoin McGuinness, 9, the sights of nature were the best part.
“I saw a purple flower, pigeon berries, golden eyes (flowers), alligator tree, oak tree, juniper tree, gauls, acorn hats, and a few deer,” she said. “I learned all these kinds of stuff about berries and flowers. My favorite part was the deer — they were hopping and jumping around me."
Students also learn about the history of the canyon.
Docent Kathy Curran led an activity where students ground mesquite bean pods into flour using a technique that Native American people used.
“I’m teaching them about why Native Americans came up here in the summer and showing them what archaeologists found,” she said. “These stones, they’re all over up here. It's like a mortar and pestle.”
The activity, and other history portions of the field trip, were Ava Salsbury’s, 9, favorite parts.
“My favorite part was the ancient kitchen,” she said. “I learned that Native Americans used to make flour out of mesquite pods and that a family was so popular that the mom and baby have a grave in Madera Canyon.”
Learning in nature
For the docents and Teacher Bibi Hoff, seeing the students engaged in nature is the best part of the experience.
“With the new generation, it's always about these (cellphones), and I'm like, ‘that's not how you are going to learn about nature.’ You have to see it, touch it, smell it, hear it,” Hoff said.
She said the class prepared for about a month ahead of the trip, going over the types of things they would see, information about the canyon and getting an introduction from Moore.
Hoff said parents are also big fans of the trip, and she had over 15 parents sign up to volunteer.
She was excited to see students as they learned.
“We’ve learned that we can observe nature and interact with nature when it's the right time to interact with nature,” she said. “They are enjoying it, and I'm really happy that I'm going around each group, and they are asking questions. Kids need to be outdoors.”
Student Daphne Gonzalez, 9, said her favorite part was the flowing creek, and she learned a lot.
“I learned that some things that are plants are poisonous and some aren't and how you can tell the different kinds of bugs and that with nature each animal has a paw print and how they are used to catch them, to catch animals for food,” she said. “You can't always come to a stray animal, but you can look at it. I learned that the water on the creek gets colder because we are at a higher elevation.”
Curran has been a docent with the Friends for about 10 years, and said she loves encouraging a love of the outdoors.
“Just being here and showing them how to do something they probably wouldn’t ever experience otherwise,” she said. “I just think it's great the kids can get out here in nature because I don't know all the time if they do.”
Another Docent, Rozanne Roman, said she took a break during the pandemic and was happy to be back on the trail, facilitating exploration with the students.
“To see them feel better outdoors, learning that this is their canyon. It doesn't belong to the government, it belongs to them,” she said. “They can come anytime with their families, teach their families.”
She said students often send letters thanking them.
“The feedback we get from them and some of the letters they write us afterwards really shows you all they learned,” she said. “It's a wonderful canyon with a lot to learn, lots of nature they don't even realize, and the way it was formed.”
For Moore, “hands on learning is what it's about” with this program.
“We want to get them outside,” he said. “We don't allow them to have phones, everything is turned off, and they are just outside in nature. A lot of them don't get a whole lot of nature. Kids like doing this.”
And, when Moore stopped a group of young naturalists on the trail to ask, “Did you find some good stuff out there? Who likes bugs,” everyone’s hand went up.