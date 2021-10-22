If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A small wildfire that broke out in Madera Canyon on Tuesday night is 70 percent contained, Coronado National Forest officials said Friday morning.
The Madera Fire, which first broke out near the Super Trail between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, grew to about nine acres Thursday as several crews worked to contain the flames.
About 50 personnel from several agencies responded to the fire, including crews from the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Green Valley Fire District, said Celena Soto, a spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest.
On Friday, several additional firefighters, medics and a helicopter were assigned to the area to continue containment efforts, Soto said.
The Coronado National Forest closed several hiking trails in the Madera Canyon area on Wednesday to allow for wildfire response. For a complete list of trail closures or to view the closure order, visit: bit.ly/3B1wU8R.
Soto said no injuries had been reported and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.