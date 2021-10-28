If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A small wildfire that broke out in Madera Canyon last week and burned nine acres has been fully contained, the Coronado National Forest said Thursday. All trails and roads that were closed for wildfire response have been reopened.
The fire started in an area above the heavily-trafficked Super Trail between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 19.
About 50 personnel responded over several days, including crews from the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, Rio Rico Fire Department and Green Valley Fire District, as well as the Pima and Santa Cruz county sheriff’s departments, said Celena Soto, a spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest.
“This year’s monsoon produced a heavy fuel loading of light flashy fuels,” Soto wrote in an email.
“The potential for wildfire exists and as we continue into dry weather patterns, we ask that the public pay close attention to camp fires.”
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged as a result of the fire. The exact cause and origin is still under investigation.
