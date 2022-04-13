During the pandemic, Madera Canyon saw a record number of visitors using the trails, especially the popular Old Baldy Trail.
It was already in need of restoration and the additional heavy traffic led to further erosion. This year, the trend continues with 2,000-plus visitors a month so far.
For the last two years, the Friends of Madera Canyon and the U.S. Forest Service, along with volunteers and partners, have been working on one of the most extensive projects in the canyon’s history — restoring the trail, reviving culverts unused for more than 30 years, and terracing eroded slopes.
On Tuesday, many of the people who made the project possible gathered at the Old Baldy Trailhead to celebrate the culmination of heavy lifting and fundraising with the unveiling of a new tribal interpretive sign honoring the Native American people who once called the Santa Ritas home.
John Titre, recreation staff officer for the Forest Service Nogales Ranger District, said the challenging project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of crew members from the Student Conservation Association, Wild Arizona and Arizona Conservation Experience and support from the Friends and donors.
“This is a signature SCA accomplishment that will be interpreted for many years," Titre said. "Those involved at all levels — the specialists, the partners, the contractors — should all feel proud today that it worked, that they made a difference for the benefit and enjoyment of future generations.”
The first phase of the project — restoring water culverts, narrowing paths and preventing future erosion on Old Baldy — was completed last summer.
Titre said the six culverts they restored had been built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) more than 80 years ago and had not functioned for years.
“They were clogged with dirt and no longer served to move water off the trail,” he said. “For one of the culverts, the machine operator had to move the trail over eight feet and up four feet to reach the culvert.”
Along with the trail, a second project involving terracing 900 feet of an eroded hillside and planting 200 native plants was just completed.
They had to create a gravity-fed watering system to provide the new plants with water until the monsoon.
Titre said that when the parking lot was built, material from the hillside was removed and vegetation was never replaced.
Friends President Rusty Lombardo said the hill was their main focus this year.
“We have a lot of volunteers and we don't want to waste a lot of volunteer time,” he said. “So it's always important to be in sync with everyone but things happen. We had some delays but we got it done.”
One of his favorite moments of the project occurred during this phase.
“We were up here last week or the week before, and the SCA kids were here,” he said. “They had a huge web and lifted this massive boulder and carried it up the hill. It was just awesome, very inspirational. I thought, these kids are busting it and they are doing their part to beautify the canyon.”
Lombardo is proud to see the project come to completion and said the canyon will continue to restore itself as the vegetation grows.
“It's an evolution, diamond in the rough, and these are the initial cuts,” he said. “I hope over time it will reforest itself and we won't see any bare spots. It will just be beautiful and people will enjoy the beautiful work the SCA did.”
Grants and Fundraising Chair Christine Olsenius said she’s most excited to see the area rebuild itself over time.
“I'm going to be particularly thrilled next spring because things will have been established over the year and on their own, so it will look even greener and more substantial,” she said. “What they did, it was quite a task, much bigger than I thought in terms of physical labor.”
She said the total project cost about $65,000, with $5,000 coming from in-kind donations, $30,000 from the Friends and another $30,000 from the Forest Service through the Great American Outdoors Act.
The project is the first in the Coronado National Forest to use funds from the conservation legislation signed into law to support recreation infrastructure in national parks in 2020.
Olsenius said they added funds throughout the project, including for the new sign that provides information on Native American people who once lived in the area, and the native plants they used most frequently.
The sign was installed and painted by Rio Rico Boy Scout Troop 508 under the direction of Eagle Scout candidate Joseph Coil.
Scottsdale-based botanical artist Joyce Peters created three illustrations on the sign of native plants like the banana yucca, which is used in basket weaving.
“I'm all about who the pollinators are and supporting your pollinators,” she said. “I'm thrilled to see they put some of those plants right up there and they put signage up.”
Peters said she was thrilled to be involved with the project and is hopeful the message of it will be taken to heart by young people and passed on.
“I feel so good about this, about teaching the next generation,” she said. “When I taught on a reservation in northern Arizona, I remember them saying something like, ‘When you teach the next generation it’s one thing but when you see them teaching their siblings, it's like, wow, we have made it.’”
Members of the Tohono O’odham tribe were in attendance, including Vice Chairwoman Wavalene Saunders who spoke in English and her native language.
The trail, which Lombardo said used to be the place where you might twist an ankle, is now in better condition for the canyon itself and the visitors who hike it.
Though the project provides much-needed upgrades, there is still more work to be done.
“We have a lot to be proud of, but now is a time to reflect on the needs for the future,” Lombardo said. “Yes, there are plenty of other ideas on the drawing board, but first and foremost is sustainability.”
Titre said they continue to need hikers to be stewards of natural resources and to volunteer time and money.
“We are not keeping up with trail maintenance, the spread of invasive species, trees that fall on trails — although we’ve done great work in the last four years on this district removing nearly 2,500 logs,” he said. “Our streams that once meandered in Gardner Canyon are head-cutting banks and causing more erosion, our unpaved roads need constant attention, and we have threats from OHV (off highway vehicle) use, and the removal of insects and snakes for sale. We need your help.”
The Friends are working on a protection initiative in the canyon to curtail species collection. For more information on the latest projects at Madera Canyon or to find out how you can help, visit friendsofmaderacanyon.org.