In her first meeting as chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Adelita Grijalva attempted to rein in abusive comments during the call to the audience, but some community members refused to play by the rules.
“In this community space, we shall observe rules of propriety, decorum and good conduct…we will all play a part in making sure that everyone in this space feels comfortable and safe sharing their opinion,” Grijalva said in a statement ahead of call to the audience, where anybody can step to the microphone and speak for three minutes on any topic.
“We are all expected to conduct ourselves responsibly, civilly, courteously and with due respect and refrain from impertinent or slanderous remarks, and personal attacks or complaints unrelated to Pima County operations,” she said.
Grijalva stated she would enforce speaker etiquette by interrupting speakers to remind them of community norms, removing speakers if they violated community guidelines in a manner that was disruptive to board business, or recess the meeting until it could be continued without disruption.
But by the end of the public comment period, which lasted about an hour, Grijalva would have attempted all three of her enforcement measures and still be met with disruption.
After one audience member spoke about finding “great humor” at Supervisor Matt Heinz’s expense – referencing a Jan. 10 board meeting where a man wearing a swimsuit wandered into the background of Heinz’s Zoom call during his vacation – Grijalva called it out as a personal attack.
“Ma’am, I’m going to need to interrupt you. There’s no personal attacks," Grijalva said.
Another audience member directed Heinz to “look” at her while she was at the podium, something Grijalva also stomped out.
“If you do personal attacks, or call anyone out…one more time then I’m going to have you take a seat,” Grijalva told the woman.
A back-and-forth ensued, during which the audience member called Grijalva “a nobody” and told her to “keep your mouth shut.” The audience member’s mic was turned off, and Grijalva directed the Sergeant at Arms to escort the audience member out of the meeting.
But after returning from a brief recess, Grijalva restored the audience member’s three-minute comment window and allowed her to finish speaking, though not without another warning.
“This is my issue. We have to be civil during this call to the audience, and we cannot have these kinds of interruptions. So, if these things happen again, we’re going to have to have people arrested, and nobody wants to do that,” Grijalva said.
In Arizona, calls to the audience are optional during public meetings.
While Arizona’s Open Meeting Law grants members of the public an absolute right to attend public meetings, the law neither requires nor prohibits participation by the public in the discussions and deliberations of a public body.
A public body may limit public comment during an open call by imposing reasonable time, place and manner restrictions — all which have historically been held up as constitutionally acceptable in court cases over the years.
Prohibiting disruptive behavior, for example, has been found to serve a significant government interest, as disruptions can block a public body from accomplishing its business in an efficient manner, and can interfere with the rights of other speakers.
Though it’s unclear what effect Grijalva’s approach toward public comments at board meetings will have on the audience, the path forward would appear to be lined with more challenges from the dias.
Before call to the public concluded, yet another audience member took time to comment on Heinz’s remote meeting mishap, this time waving around a pair of women’s underwear.
“Ma’am, I think that’s really inappropriate,” Grijalva said.
“I don’t think it is,” the audience member responded.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
