Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva, who represents District 5, officially took the gavel Tuesday. 

In her first meeting as chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Adelita Grijalva attempted to rein in abusive comments during the call to the audience, but some community members refused to play by the rules.

“In this community space, we shall observe rules of propriety, decorum and good conduct…we will all play a part in making sure that everyone in this space feels comfortable and safe sharing their opinion,” Grijalva said in a statement ahead of call to the audience, where anybody can step to the microphone and speak for three minutes on any topic.



