Each year, the Ladies Professional Golf Association has a national championship, but COVID-19 caused them to cancel their big event scheduled for this month.
LPGA Professionals national president and Green Valley resident Marvol Barnard said members didn’t want to give up on the event, and the idea of a virtual option was born.
“We had a couple members in Tennessee reach out to me and say, ‘What if we did a virtual pro-am at everyone’s own course and upload the scores to play as if we’re all playing together,” she said. “I think it’s the first of its kind.”
The LPGA Professionals and Amateurs held its first-ever virtual golf matches from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13 as a way to get golfers back on the links and raise funds for good causes.
The virtual pro-am and scramble allowed members from around the country to play at their own home courses.
“It was just like what we’re doing in a regular championship but it was all over the country,” Barnard said. “It was fun, and on a local basis I got to play with members who would never typically travel to a pro-am to play.”
Along with providing an opportunity for members to play the sport, LPGA made the event about giving back.
Instead of paying an entry fee, golfers made a donation benefiting the Renee Powell Grant and the LPGA Professionals COVID Relief Fund.
The Renee Powell Grant was established by the LPGA this year to provide need-based grants to new and existing LPGA-United States Golf Association girls golf programs that serve Black communities.
Their COVID Relief Fund was started to provide financial help to LPGA professional members whose ability to work was hit by the pandemic.
The LPGA raised more than $56,000 and brought 191 teams and more than 1,100 players to the virtual games.
Barnard said the virtual event was so successful they are planning to do it again next year.
“If we don't do it again, I think we'll be in trouble because that’s the first thing everyone asked,” she said. “People who couldn't play this time want us to do it again so it could be huge next year. During COVID, we've had to adapt and be creative so I think we can take this forward even when we get back to 'normal.’ It’s another opportunity for connection.”
To learn more about the LPGA, visit www.LPGA.com.