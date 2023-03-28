art

When Tamra Bartelt's father died in February, the family chose an artistic way to remember him. 

Continuing to love someone who has passed away is a natural and difficult mission, yet people worldwide are using their creativity to keep a deceased family member or loved one close by.

Tamra Bartelt’s father, Duane Bartelt, passed away Feb. 6 at age 80. She and her brother wanted to memorialize him in a special way. After some research, they decided on decorative glass balls made with the ashes of the deceased.



