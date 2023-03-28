Continuing to love someone who has passed away is a natural and difficult mission, yet people worldwide are using their creativity to keep a deceased family member or loved one close by.
Tamra Bartelt’s father, Duane Bartelt, passed away Feb. 6 at age 80. She and her brother wanted to memorialize him in a special way. After some research, they decided on decorative glass balls made with the ashes of the deceased.
Rather than mailing ashes to an unknown entity, they looked close to home and found the Sonoran Glass School in Tucson.
“Sonoran Glass School will do custom work so we had many choices of what we wanted," Tamra said. "We picked blue and green because my dad was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and just walking outdoors. The natural colors of blue and green seemed most appropriate."
A ball requested by her son Tanner Wimmer in red, white and blue memorializes his grandfather’s military service.
Tamra said the family went to Sonoran Glass School and met with Paul Anders-Stout; they sat with him and made their decisions on colors, sizes and shapes.
“We were able to ask questions, make suggestions and requests and have a great discussion on what our goal and vision was,” she said.
Incorporating cremains into art is growing in popularity along with cremation itself. Currently, about half of all Americans who die are cremated, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. In 15 years, they expect that to reach about 80%. Why? The high costs of a traditional funeral, for the most part.
Art isn’t the only option when it comes to getting creative with cremains. Some are made into record albums, incorporated into fireworks or even mixed in with ink for a memorial tattoo.
But what's it like to see artistic pieces containing ashes of a parent?
“My immediate reaction was amazement," Tamra said. "These are so beautiful and cheerful and represent all the good things about my dad. It makes me happy to see the light shining through the glass, and the sparkles of the ash remains remind me of stars."
The glass balls cost anywhere from $120 to $225 each, depending on size.
Tamra said it's sad not having her dad here physically, but is comforted by the artwork.
“I can talk to him in the glass ball and feel as if he is not totally gone.”
