Never heard of Annie Lennox, Rhianna or Post Malone? Ava Dominguez said it doesn't matter, you should still come to Sahuarita Unified School District's auditorium Feb. 1.
"The music is just beautiful to hear even if you don't recognize the songs," Dominguez said.
Dominguez is a 15-year-old sophomore at Walden Grove High School and a member of the school's Red Harmony A Cappella. On Saturday, for the first time ever, the school will be hosting the quarterfinals of the International Championship of High School A Cappella.
Red Harmony will compete against six other singing groups from Arizona, California and Utah. The top three will head to Dallas and that first place winner will compete in New York City during nationals.
Dominguez, the other 10 members of Red Harmony and their teacher, Ben Lebovitz, are hoping to pack the stands with fans because judges tend to favor groups with a following.
This is the third year Red Harmony has made it to the quarterfinals, which involves submitting a video of the group performing. They made it to the competition in Dallas in 2018.
Last year, the group received recognition for outstanding choreography during the quarterfinal. For the uninitiated, a cappella groups engage in "small movements to visually imagine the song," said Blaine Icela Martinez, the group's choreographer.
"I'm a little nervous," he said. "I do want to push everyone to the best of their ability and I want to give them a challenge, but not challenging to the point where it would impact their singing."
Martinez is also the young man responsible for positioning the group on the stage. He tends to keep the tenors with the tenors, the sopranos with the sopranos and so forth.
Senior Charlize Diaz-D Leon said they've kept their group small because when you have larger groups it takes away the tone and the balance from the voices.
Emily Robinson, a 15-year-old sophomore, said the group has watched a few videos of their competition on YouTube, but they are focusing more on their own performance.
"We've got to make sure that as a group we're at our full potential," Robinson said.
Red Harmony may only compete once a year, but they perform at several school functions and outside venues throughout the year. They practice 90 minutes twice a week after school and occasionally during lunch.
Lucianna Ochoa, a Walden Grove junior, said most of their competitors actually take a cappella as a class so they get much more rehearsal time.
Red Harmony will be singing five songs Saturday. You can also add Beyonce to the list of artists they cover.
To a one, the members of Red Harmony said that they love to sing, but it's really more about the comradery.
Richard Manning, 17, said a friend of his encouraged him to audition even though he'd never sung before and didn't know if he could.
"This group is an awesome group to be a part of and it's not just the talent that brings us together, but the fellowship," he said.
Raeanna Davis, 18, said after years of being in the band, she auditioned for Red Harmony because it was something different. She immediately made six new friends, including younger students she never would've met otherwise.
Ashleyn Billings, 17, said she hopes to attend the University of Arizona or Northern Arizona University because they both have a cappella groups.
"I love to sing and I'm going to study music education," she said.
Samantha Harvey-Ageton, 15, said she hopes a lot of people show up because they've been working really hard on their musicality, tone and choreography.
"And it won't just be us," she said. Although Red Harmony will be singing contemporary pop songs, there will likely be a variety of other songs sung by the other groups.
"It's a reason to get out of the house," she said. "It's a great source of entertainment and people like competitions, that's why there are so many competition shows on TV now."