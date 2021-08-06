Like many English teens in 1960s London, Green Valley transplant John Harmer was enthralled with all things American. Britain had the Beatles; ah, but the U.S., rhythm and blues.
Little did he know at age 18 how that musical fancy would play into his future. Fifty-three years later, he recalls years of joy in between.
It began with a letter to the editor he’d written to a British pop magazine on the merits of authentic R&B artists and English groups attempting to co-opt the medium; a sprightly American girl with wanderlust stumbled onto his commentary.
“American artists were coming from a very harsh, urban, even dangerous environment (reflecting) about life experiences unique to that culture,” he said. “When it came to artists in England, it wasn’t about how badly they were treated by the police or marginalized, it was more, ‘I don’t want to clean up my room today.’ It was different for some, maybe John Lennon, but that’s how many viewed it.”
The girl? She wasn’t after his opinion; she wanted his number.
Enter Judy Wright, also 18, of suburban Los Angeles, who was popping across the pond soon with her mother for a nursing conference in Frankfurt with plans to visit Great Britain.
“Since I knew I was going, I looked around for a pen pal. My whole agenda was that I wanted someone to show me around London,” Judy said. Did she succeed? Oh, baby.
Back then, the Record Mirror published not only names of letter to the editor submissions, but addresses, too. She wrote.
Days later in their English village, John’s mother dashed up from the mailbox while he was home on holiday in January 1964, with a letter from America. Maybe from a mail-order Nashville outfit he used to grow his record collection, he reasoned.
He was immediately captured by Judy’s lovely handwriting and intelligent phrasing.
Mission accomplishedHe was intrigued, readily agreed to play tour guide and the two continued often-weekly letter pen pal exchanges leading up to her visit.
“International mail was so fast,” he recalled. Judy remembered one exchange outpacing an American space launch before the crew returned to Earth.
Now in their mid-70s with two grown sons and grandkids, they smile at home in the desert of Green Valley, still so smitten.
There were no fireworks July 4, 1965, when Judy and mom landed in London. John had no home phone, so she sent a letter announcing her arrival. With three deliveries daily, it was equally effective. From a pay phone he arranged to meet at a “heel bar” (shoe-repair kiosk for women) near the subway, not realizing she wouldn’t be familiar.
Of six walking routes she could have taken, she picked the right one, John said. More smiling.
“As I walked toward the bar and subway stairs, I heard laughter and talking,” he said. “I knew it was them.”
Judy appeared, stunning with blonde hair; John remembers thinking, “Wow,” despite a recent break-up and determined not to rush into a new relationship.
“He’d even ditched school that day,” Judy said. She blushed during lunch when John compared her complexion to the peaches and cream dessert. A preceding stop at the Tower of London paled “except for the crown jewels,” she said.
But first, limits. John tried to steal a kiss on the train back to the suburbs. He failed.
Hollywood talking“I’d seen so many American movies, and that’s what they do.” He shrugged. Judy withheld a slap, but laid down the law.
“That was good,” John said. “Part of the longevity of a marriage is knowing when to set boundaries.”
She met his family then stayed on a couple days while her mom visited Scotland. There were no snapshots; neither owned a camera yet.
Sparks? Definite interest, “a small glow,” chemistry brewing, Judy said. “You were so cute,” she said, looking at John. “So were – are – you,” he said.
They meandered around several ponds, went to tea. She returned home; the letters continued, more frequently and more intimate, Judy said.
Over time, her mother, “an intellectual of depth and humanity,” became friends with John’s mom and dad, “who left school at 16 to train as a radio officer, a quiet pacifist who didn’t want a position where he’d have to kill somebody,” John said.
So he served with the Merchant Marine for tankers delivering fuel for the British during World War II, helping unarmed vessels dodge U-boats, sometimes waking up the next morning to see half their fleet afire.
After Judy returned to California, each resumed career paths – John studying civil engineering, she in nursing school. She also worked at Sears, saving up to fly John to America.
OverloadAt Christmas break, he left for L.A. from cold rain, landing amid swimming pools and palm trees.
“I thought, ‘I’ve died and gone to heaven,’” he said.
Judy was delighted too: “He came with a ring.”
Smiling again.
“People don’t realize the penetration of American culture through television,” John said. “Perry Mason, Dick Van Dyke, 77 Sunset Strip, Dragnet, Route 66. I was primed to like American culture because I was so brought up on it.”
He was always curious, inspired by a painting from his paternal great-grandmother — a souvenir from her trip to Naples in the 1880s — of an American sailing ship passing Mt. Vesuvius. A talisman, he called it, imagining seeing America someday.
“You create a part for yourself, even subconsciously, to avenues that open,” he said. “I knew at some level it was a possibility.”
He found L.A. “solidly middle-class” and Judy’s mother’s hospitality exceptional; the orange blossoms fragrant, gardens and San Gabriel mountains splendid – “sensory overload – a life-changing experience even without the incredible connection.”
He and Judy got engaged on Christmas Eve. “Mom was especially taken with him,” Judy said. Her four sisters had no vote.
The rest of John’s stay was a blur of Rose Parade, Disneyland and Bob’s Big Boy restaurant for his first-ever burger, fries and onion rings. Jukeboxes at each booth.
He returned to college in England with plans to meet Judy the following summer. The letters continued.
In early 1967, John got a job converting buildings for an architect, based in the landmark Charterhouse from 1348 A.D., a career highlight.
Judy, a newly graduated RN, flew to England, not realizing her licensing wouldn’t be recognized there. She stayed with John’s family a few months then returned to L.A. and hospital nursing.
Big moveThey married in May 1968, at Judy’s parents’ home near Pasadena. By then it was apparent they had no future in England. It was undergoing an economic downturn, currency devaluation and inflation, and Judy wasn’t ready to assimilate.
Although California was appealing, saying goodbye to family was hard, John said.
After the wedding, they burned the pen pal letters, but by then had cameras. And there’s been a couple dozen trips back to England since, some with their children.
“They’re proud of their British heritage,” Judy said.
They settled in the U.S., John on a tourist visa, ecstatic to get his green card. He worked as an orderly at Judy’s hospital, then an architectural firm.
One transcontinental trip was via ship, on which his then-massive record collection joined him –thousands of albums, 78 rpm’s and 45s, though by then he leaned more toward jazz. In L.A., he started a record company with an English buddy, specializing in the more lucrative esoteric and eclectic. In the years they had it, he met some interesting people, musicians and other collectors. It eventually got sold. Since then, much of John’s stash has passed to a Finnish collector.
John has met a few former clients in Green Valley.
Trading bleak for heatJudy taught nursing at the community college level before retiring in 2004; John rounded out work years as district manager for the Orange County Register, retiring in 2007. They moved to Baker City, Oregon, near Judy’s sister, enamored with its Victorian fixer-uppers. They settled near Powder River, and snowbirded for a few years, but disliked the harsh winters.
“We found Green Valley,” Judy said. “We were here one day and bought a house,” bringing only what fit in their CR-V.
Letter-writing’s fallen by the wayside, though John kept it up after his mom moved to senior living. He has some letters from his parents’ era, “in some, I can hear their voices come alive. I treasure that immensely.”
These days, he emails.
“It’s too bad snail-mail takes so long now, because I still like getting letters,” he said.
For Judy, remnants live on.
“John still speaks in paragraphs. His ideas come across in great detail.”
She smiles again.