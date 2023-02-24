The Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors discussed the proposed Glass Arts Club project again during its meeting Wednesday.
No additional action was taken and they will discuss the item again in a special meeting March 8.
After several years of discussing the project and pausing it at different points, the current plan would be to remodel 4,482 square feet in the lower level of the Santa Rita Springs Center to also include a new build of an attached 375-square-foot exterior work space and a 690-square-foot kiln and holding room.
It would repurpose former computer space, computer lab rooms and a storage room at a projected cost of about $850,000.
Director Bart Hillyer, who voted against the plan Jan. 25, added an agenda item to ask the board to instruct staff to prepare another scaled down plan for the new Glass Arts Club space.
Hillyer’s motion suggested a roughly 2,500-square-foot design for the space that is “roughly comparable to other similar GVR clubs, and roughly comparable to facilities found in other, similar active-adult communities.”
Early in the meeting, several members felt the item should be removed from the agenda because it had not gone to the Planning and Evaluation Committee first, and because they have already sent out a request for proposals for the current plan.
A motion to remove the agenda item failed by a 6-6 vote and the board came back to it at the end of the meeting.
Hillyer said he put the item on the agenda after reading an e-blast to GVR members sent by CEO Scott Somers. In his background justification, Hillyer wrote, “In a lengthy open letter to GVR members, distributed as an e-blast link on February 10, 2023, CEO Somers essentially asserted that the board gave him insufficient guidance as to both project size, and the unwisdom of a sole-source contract. This motion seeks to remedy this alleged deficiency by making explicit the desire of the board to be presented a more modest option than the 4,480 square feet/$890,000 project, and also making explicit the desire of the board to see multiple bids.”
He said everyone on the board wanted to see the Glass Arts Club in a bigger space but it needed to be at a reasonable cost and size.
“Glass Arts has been operating as it has for the last seven years turning out various glass arts items,” he said. “I would rather do this right than feel urgency to do it in an unnecessarily expensive way.”
Several members felt there was not enough time to consider the item properly and it was too soon to discuss it. Director Steve Gilbert requested his earlier motion to adjourn the meeting be voted on, which Hillyer ultimately seconded.
GVR put out a request for bids on the current project and several contractors requested more time, so the board extended the deadline to March 1.
A meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 8 where the directors will review the proposals submitted for the project.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
