An international traveler who recently left a cell phone behind at Tucson International Airport was delighted to have it sent back to his home.
All the way to Europe.
“It got turned in to the airport’s lost and found room and we were able to FedEx it back to the owner in Switzerland,” said Jessie Butler, director of communications for the Tucson Airport Authority. The owner was happy to pre-pay the postage to have the device returned.
Butler said the quicker a lost item is reported, the more likely it is to be returned.
More than 3.6 million people pass through TIA every year. Some of them are going to lose something. Those who do have to figure out where they need to go to get it back. With baggage areas, checkpoints, shops and lavatories, there are plenty of places to leave something behind while under the stress of trying to catch a flight. For those who have jetted away, figuring out where to reclaim an item can be confusing.
Some of the most common items left behind in the terminal are cell phones and eyeglasses, Butler said. Items found in the airport terminal, parking garages and parking lots, and on shuttles are securely stored for 30 days.
After that, unclaimed items make their way to the City of Tucson, where they are auctioned, Butler said. She didn’t immediately have a dollar value for the revenue generated in the auction.
If you think you have lost something in the terminal, you can call the lost and found office at 520-573-8156. Passengers may also contact the local TSA office at 520-799-9302.
Lost baggage is a different animal. Travelers don’t go to lost and found. Instead, go to the airline. Each airline has its own procedures for items found on planes or luggage not retrieved, Butler said.
But some carriers are more prone to bag mishaps than others, according to a new report from luggage storage service Luggagehero.
The study analyzes Department of Transportation statistics from 2012-18 and finds that the airlines least likely to lose your checked luggage are Delta and Frontier, followed by Spirit.
Meanwhile, the odds of losing luggage are greater for passengers flying Envoy Air, ExpressJet and SkyWest. These carriers ranked at the bottom of the list with over twice the number of complaints as the top performing airlines.
Of U.S. carriers, American was the only airline to report an increase of lost bags. United saw the most improvement with 49 percent fewer complaints of lost baggage, followed by Delta with a decrease of 47 percent.
According to the SITA 2019 baggage report, airline luggage tracking is improving. The multinational information technology company that serves the air transport industry said airlines recently had the lowest level of luggage mishandling recorded, with only about six bags mishandled per 1,000 passengers.
The chances that your bags will be misplaced are higher if you’re making a connection: SITA reports that 47 percent of delayed bags were in the process of being transferred, which is why you may see luggage spinning endlessly on a carousel in Tucson that was meant for Tacoma.
Butler said the airlines maintain warehouses and have their own deadlines reunite items with the rightful owners. If their efforts are unsuccessful, they usually sell them to a reseller like the Unclaimed Baggage Center, the operator of a lost luggage store in Scottsboro, Alabama.