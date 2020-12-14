Kim Barney said when it comes to volunteering, she’s just doing her part. Even when she's using social media she finds a way to give back.
Barney recently received a $10,000 grant to build a gazebo at the community garden in Sahuarita's Los Arroyos neighborhood where she lives. It’s a way to give the neighborhood a space to celebrate and spend time together.
“The park belongs to the town and sometimes we would host things at the park and would have to make sure no one rented the gazebo or sometimes we just rented it to have it,” she said. “I thought, if we could have our own, no one has to pay rent and we could use it for birthdays, the garden club, it gave us more options.”
Barney’s project is among 10 selected out of nearly 2,000 entries across the country in H&R Block and Nextdoor’s Make Every Block Better program, launched in January.
Barney said she saw the opportunity when she was using Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social media platform.
“I saw it come across my app that they were giving out grant money and we had just spent all this money on a community garden so I thought why not see what happens,” she said. “I submitted the application, and then they called me to say I was in the running, asked more questions and then called and said I had won.”
Barney's been using the app to connect residents in Los Arroyos and relay community information since 2013 and said the neighborhood was an early user of the popular app.
She said they used local businesses from the Tucson area for the construction of the gazebo. AAA Landscape prepared the site, Construction with Quality by Williams & Sons LLC poured the concrete, A Handyman’s Haven constructed the gazebo and Kachina Sign Center made the sign.
The gazebo project is complete with a picnic table. Barney hopes they can continue to expand upon the area.
“We’re also trying to get electricity to it which could be used for light,” she said. “It’s going to be a hub for us.”
Barney’s project was the only one in Arizona to be selected. But this isn't all she's up to.
She is the Arizona Regional Trail Steward from Vail to Oracle (Sonoran Desert Passages 10-15) on the Arizona Trail, a non-motorized path spanning 800 miles across Arizona from Mexico to Utah.
She is responsible for working with other volunteers, writing reports and helping to keep the trail clean.
Along with that, she is a volunteer wilderness steward at Aravaipa Canyon in Safford.
On Nov. 22 she was awarded an America the Beautiful volunteer pass by the Bureau of Land Management for clocking 250 volunteer hours for the Safford BLM office.
Ranger Heidi Blankenship said Barney's work cleaning trails, talking to visitors about the importance of "leave no trace" ethics at the canyon and her dedication to the canyon make her a valuable volunteer.
"Kim is an asset to the wilderness with a positive attitude and an incredible passion for keeping the place in top shape so that every visitor can have a pristine experience while visiting the wilderness," she said.
Barney said she's always reminding people that Aravaipa Canyon requires a permit to enter and it's crucial any guests to the canyon take their trash with them rather than littering.
Barney loves what she does for the community and the outdoors and said she will continue to volunteer.
“I like to volunteer and make sure people get to see what I get to see,” she said. “I like to keep everything clean and nice. You don't want to see toilet paper and trash on the trail when you’re out there. I’m just really into doing my part.”