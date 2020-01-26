A 55-year-old Los Arroyos resident who was arrested in October after an altercation with two gardeners was placed on three years' probation Thursday after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, a felony.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Christopher Browning also ordered Thomas Locke to complete alcohol and drug counseling.
According to court records, two women were working in a community garden behind the 900 block of West Placita El Cauce Rico when Locke exited his house and told him to leave his property. After he was told it wasn't his property, the women said Locke threatened to shoot them, prompting one victim to go to her car to call 911, records stated.
The other victim reported that Locke retrieved a rifle, pointed it at her and threatened to shoot her, prompting her to tell Locke to either shoot her or leave her alone. She said she was afraid she'd be shot if she ran away.
At that point, the victim said Locke put down the rifle and threw three baseball size rocks at her but missed. The women left and Locke went inside.
Locke told responding officers the women must've mistaken a rake for a rifle. He said he'd picked up the rake to push them off his property, if needed, according to the report.
Sahuarita Police officers found four rifles and two shotguns inside his home.
After entering his plea agreement, Locke acknowledged he did have a rifle that day but insisted he kept it at his side. He did, however, admit to a presentence report writer that he threw the rocks. He said he was sorry things "got out of hand."
Locke had one misdemeanor conviction prior to his guilty plea.