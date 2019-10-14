A 55-year-old Los Arroyos resident was arrested Monday afternoon after two people working on a community garden told Sahuarita police he pointed a rifle at them.
Thomas Locke was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of threats and intimidation.
According to a Sahuarita Police news release, two people said they were working in a Los Arroyos garden around 9:15 a.m. when a man came up to them and told them to leave.
The people said that after he was informed they were doing work on behalf of the HOA, he went to his home, came back with a rifle and pointed it at them, according to the news release.
The man with the rifle also threw rocks at one of them and threatened to shoot them both, the news release stated.
The victims fled the area and called 911.
Locke was located and arrested around 1:30 p.m.
Sahuarita police served a search warrant on Locke's home in the 900 block of West Placita El Cauce Rico around 4 p.m. and officers seized multiple firearms, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911, 88CRIME or the SPD tip line at 445-7847.