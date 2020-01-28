In a town filled with retirees, you never know who you'll meet. Sitting in a booth at McDonald's on Sahuarita Road is Nate Wright.
For those of you who don't know football, Wright played in the NFL from 1969 to 1980 as a cornerback and was on the field for three Super Bowl showdowns.
For those of you who do know football, Wright was the Minnesota Viking covering the Dallas Cowboys' Drew Pearson during a 1975 NFC playoff game when Roger Staubach threw a desperate 50-yard pass for the winning touchdown.
The Hail Mary. It's still a memorable moment in NFL history to this day, and it's not lost on Wright.
How it went down is also debated, and as you can guess, it depends on whether you follow the Vikings or Cowboys.
For Dallas fans, Staubach's Hail Mary was a great comeback pulled off for a last-minute win. For those in Minnesota, not so much.
Wright said Pearson pushed him down to make the catch, but it didn't stop him from smiling when talking about the two ways fans look back at the play.
"The Vikings' fans said what the Cowboys' fans said, but differently," he said. "You can't shrug it off. It's something that people still talk about or mention to me."
Getting to the pros
Wright was born in Madison, Florida, but grew up in the small town of Adel, Georgia, where he played varsity football as a ninth-grader and worked in cotton and tobacco fields.
"When I was 15, my mom died and I moved to Seaside, California, and lived with my oldest sister," he said. "My sophomore year, I started playing sports at Monterey High School."
Wright went to San Diego State University after high school, where he played under Don Coryell, with John Madden and Joe Gibbs as assistant coaches.
Again, for those who don't know football, these are some big names in NFL coaching history.
"We didn't know they were going to go on and be head coaches and what they would accomplish," he said. "We were all still relatively young, and we didn't really know what life had in store for us."
Wright might not have known what was in store for him, but he knew he wanted to go professional.
"It's every boy's dream to be a professional athlete," he said.
Wright got his shot after college when he entered the NFL, playing his first year with Atlanta. His second year, he was in St. Louis.
However, it was when he got to the Minnesota Vikings in 1971 that he found his team. Wright would play with the Vikings until 1980 and, in that time, took the field in three Super Bowls against Miami, Pittsburgh and Oakland, but Minnesota would end up losing all three.
"It's not just another game, but it is," Wright said. "It's what you do, you know? It's game preparation. You're not going to get freaked out because you're playing in the Super Bowl. It's a game, so you prepare yourself for it."
A different era
Wright said he sees the time he played in the pros as different from the NFL of today.
"When I played in St. Louis and Atlanta, the teams were not as cohesive as the Vikings," he said. "When I went to the Vikings, the captains came up and walked up to me and said they hoped I could help them win."
There were also team meetings and parties that everyone was required to attend, he said.
"Under the auspice of everyone getting together, we became all brothers, and the relationships still last to this day."
Wright still goes back to Minnesota once a year for the alumni game where he sees most of the guys he played with along with those who played after him.
Wright said it's a good event with around 90 to 100 guys showing up each year.
There's also more attention now on how the game impacts players' bodies and brains.
Wright said during his time on the field, the players didn't know anything about CTE — a neurodegenerative disease found among athletes with repetitive head injuries.
One 2012 study that examined 3,439 NFL players with at least five pension-accredited years of playing time from 1959 to 1988 found that their neurodegenerative mortality rate was three times higher than the general U.S. population.
"This is all new to us," Wright said. "I knew some of the older players. I knew something was wrong; I just couldn't describe what was happening. You know, the memory loss and guys having strokes and Lou Gehrig's disease."
Wright said there have been Viking players with neurodegenerative diseases. He pointed to fellow Viking Fred McNeill.
McNeill was diagnosed with CTE in 2009, then Lou Gehrig's disease in 2014, and died in 2015 at the age of 63. He played for the Vikings from 1974 to 1985.
"To be honest, the NFL is waiting for all of us old guys to die so they don't have anymore liability," Wright said. "They're just waiting for us to die, and then their problem will be over."
Although he doesn't miss the game, he does look back on his era fondly.
"I enjoyed the era I played in," he said. "Football was different. I enjoyed sports immensely. So, I cherished the times that I had played with the Vikings and even in St. Louis. Because I was a young guy, and all the other guys knew I was a rookie."
A lot of the first and second-year players bonded with him during his rookie year, he said.
"I had good times," Wright said. "I had good memories."
Teaching and retirement
After leaving the NFL, Wright got his teaching certificate to go along with his degree in physical education.
He taught PE for the San Diego Unified School District for 23 years before retiring in 2002. Wright said he found helping kids the most rewarding part of his time with the schools.
"I enjoyed the kids," he said. "They're right there where they want to challenge everything. I was always trying to make a difference in the kids' lives. I had little programs for all the kids that were in trouble."
One of those programs was his Gentleman's Club, where he would bring orange juice and doughnuts and provide a space for the kids to vent their problems and talk about what led them to get into trouble.
"That's what you want to do in life; make a difference," Wright said. "You don't always want to try and get rich for yourself. But if you can make a difference in their lives, that gives me a rewarded feeling that's going to last for a longer time than $100,000."
Wright said he enjoyed teaching to the fullest but was ready when retirement came.
He recently moved to a new home in Sahuarita about three months ago, but he'd been living in Green Valley since 2013.
Wright said he found his way to Green Valley when he got bit by a new hobby: treasure hunting antiques about 35 years ago.
While living in San Diego, Wright would travel to Tucson regularly to check on apartments he'd purchased while practicing with the Vikings at University of Arizona's stadium.
With nothing to do during the two or three days he was in Tucson, Wright said he started going out to garage sales and remembers buying a Mickey Mouse clock that turned out to be worth more than what he paid for after haggling the price back and forth. From that point on, he had a new hobby, he said.
"I used to call myself a treasure hunter," he said. "The best place was here in Green Valley. I was driving out here every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, to hunt for antiques and stuff. So, I said, 'Hell, I should just move out here.'"
These days Wright no longer hunts for antiques. He laughed while saying the thrill is gone.
Now, Wright volunteers down at the White Elephant thrift store and spends a couple of days there every week in the art department.
"I enjoy people, and a lot of people come in there, and I get to interact and laugh and joke," he said. "It's part of our little social thing. And you're doing something to help the community. It gives me something to look forward to instead of just laying on the couch watching TV or whatever."