Two new candidates from families with deep political roots in Southern Arizona filed to fill the vacant seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors after the unexpected death Saturday of Chairman Richard Elías.
Consuelo Hernandez and Adelita Grijalva filed to run for the District 5 seat Monday.
Hernandez is a member of the Governing Board for Sunnyside Unified School District and filed to run for Pima County Recorder in October.
She is the sister of state Reps. Alma Hernandez, Legislative District 3, and Daniel Hernandez Jr., LD2, which covers Sahuarita and Green Valley.
Grijalva is a member of the Governing Board for Tucson Unified School District.
Grijalva's father is U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat who represents Arizona's Congressional District 3. Rep. Grijalva also served on the TUSD board from 1975-86 and then the Board of Supervisors from 1989 to 2002, when he resigned to run for Congress.
The board appointed Elías to fill Rep. Grijalva's vacant seat in 2002.
Two other candidates are in the race. Democrat Trista Tramposch Di Genova-Chang filed in November for District 5 supervisor as well as for sheriff. Republican Fernando Gonzales filed March 3. Independent Rachael Sedgwick terminated her filing Jan. 15.
None of the candidates have submitted the 199 valid signatures to appear on the ballot; those are due April 6.
Vacant seat
With Elías' death, the board will now have to appoint a Democrat to fill his vacant seat. Whoever gets the appointment would have the advantage of being an incumbent during the election in November should they make the ballot.
Supervisor Ramón Valadez told a Tucson television station that he would look for an appointee who isn't running in November.
Pima County communications director Mark Evans said the board might discuss the appointment process during its regular meeting April 7, one day after the filing deadline for candidates to appear on the ballot.
There is no set date for when the four supervisors will vote to appoint a Democrat to fill Elías's seat.
Should there be a tie among the two Democratic and two Republican supervisors during the process, Clerk of the Board Julie Castañeda would be the tie-breaking vote.
A clerk last broke a tie in 1997, during Ray Carroll's appointment, Evans said. Carroll served on the board until 2016, and is now the Justice of the Peace for the Green Valley Justice Court.