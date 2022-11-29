Bettie Thayer, who helped shape one of Green Valley's cornerstone organizations for more than four decades, passed away Nov. 23 at La Hacienda at La Posada. She was 102.

Thayer, who volunteered with many groups over the years, served in several roles for Friends in Deed, a non-profit that provides transportation, medical equipment and meeting space and has served as a social hub for hundreds of people over the years.



