Bettie Thayer, who helped shape one of Green Valley's cornerstone organizations for more than four decades, passed away Nov. 23 at La Hacienda at La Posada. She was 102.
Thayer, who volunteered with many groups over the years, served in several roles for Friends in Deed, a non-profit that provides transportation, medical equipment and meeting space and has served as a social hub for hundreds of people over the years.
Thayer, who had served as president of FID, was an active board member until her death.
"I was just amazed that Bettie was able to grasp all that was going on business-wise at Friends in Deed and give us some input," FID President Chuck Dorr said. "I respected her a great deal. For somebody who lived so long, to be able to stay on top of the game, I was very impressed with her."
Thayer said in an April interview with the Green Valley News that her most recent role as organizer of the Friday Social was particularly gratifying.
"It's rewarding to see the people that come to the Friday Social and didn't hardly know anyone, and now they have friends and they say, ‘Good morning,’ and then when they leave, they’ll say, ‘Well, we’ll see you next week,'" she said. "That's very rewarding to think that you are helping."
Before her passing, Friends in Deed elevated Thayer to honorary lifetime board member status.
"When her life kind of slowed down in the last month or two — I would say after summer — she realized she was not going to make the meetings on a regular basis," Dorr said. "So I proposed to the board at one of our last board meetings that we elect her as a board member emeritus so we could give her a plaque and give her an opportunity to realize how much she meant to the organization."
Thayer and her husband, Alfred, who died in 2010, were Red Cross volunteers for years before moving from Denver to Green Valley.
Alfred had picked up a travel brochure on Green Valley at a hotel in Casa Grande while in the state providing disaster relief. He liked what he saw, and when he asked Bettie about moving to Green Valley to spend their golden years, she had one stipulation.
"I said, 'OK, that's fine,' but I said, ‘I hope they have a place where I can volunteer because I want to do something,'" she said.
Soon after arriving, Bettie and Alfred learned about Friends in Deed, where they continued their desire to give to the community.
Back then, Friends in Deed operated out of a small space at the GVR East Center.
Bettie and Alfred were integral in the fundraising and construction of their first building, now occupied by Radiology Ltd. It opened in 1991.
She was told that the organization didn’t have the finances to move into a new building, so she devised a plan to raise money by soliciting donations using the Green Valley Directory.
“I gathered together postcards, and we addressed a postcard to each person that lived in Green Valley,” she said in April.
Her ingenuity paid off, and when a client at Friends in Deed passed away and left everything to the organization, there was enough to build a new space.
Alfred, a retired architect, helped come up with the design. In 1997, Friends in Deed bought the property on La Canada where the organization has operated since.
Thayer started a weekly social club called the Friday Social at Friends in Deed in 2011 with the help of longtime volunteer Betsey Medearis.
"She was a dynamic person, she cared so much about people and volunteering," Medearis said Tuesday. "She wanted to do things right, she was great, and we had some of the same philosophies. She wanted to make people's lives better. She felt very strongly that we could all do something to help people to deal with problems and to have socialization in their lives."
In 2021, Friends in Deed volunteer Tomi Smith began training under Thayer to take over the Friday Social.
"I'm just really sad," she said. "My job now is to do everything that she would have done. I've learned a lot from her and I feel very fortunate to be the one following in her footsteps."
Smith said 48 people showed up at the most recent social, something she said Thayer would have loved to hear.
A life of service
Helen Russo of Green Valley met Thayer at Friends in Deed in 2018, and she said the two instantly connected. She was at Thayer's side at La Hacienda in the days before she passed.
"She was a beautiful woman physically. I will remember her bright blue eyes that were sparkling and her wonderful smile, her graciousness and her friendliness," Russo said. "I don't think she ever had an enemy in her life. At Friends in Deed, she was so proud of the people she was making happier. She thought of other people a lot, and I was amazed with her perseverance."
From her many years as a Red Cross volunteer in Denver to her decades volunteering at Friends in Deed and everywhere in between, Thayer spent much of her life serving others.
"You shouldn't be on the receiving end all of the time, you should give," Thayer said in the April interview. "It's a nice feeling to think that you're helping someone."