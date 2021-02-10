The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a year-long project on Thursday to repave about 19 miles of Interstate 19, beginning near Tubac.
ADOT plans to resurface the road with rubberized asphalt, including a segment in Green Valley and Sahuarita. The roughly eight-mile segment runs between Pima Mine and Duval Mine roads.
The $12.1 million resurfacing project includes replacement of the bridge deck at Sahuarita Road.
Another $17.2 million project will resurface an 11-mile segment between Tubac and Arivaca Road. The resurfacing begins Thursday at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tubac.
ADOT also plans to narrow southbound I-19 at the Border Patrol's station for two months. ADOT expects travel delays during work, which it expects completed in early 2022.