Looking in

PPEP and Sopori staff join students looking in the windows of the new Amado Youth Center as it nears completion.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

It's been a long road for Amado since a flood washed out its youth center and several other buildings in 2018, but things are looking up as the new Amado Youth Center nears completion this summer.

Amy Bass, PPEP Inc. executive director of prevention, said everyone involved worked "diligently" to get the new youth center off the ground. But the pandemic threw the effort a curveball during the five-year journey. Portable, Practical Educational Preparation (PPEP) is a Tucson-based education, service and resource nonprofit.

Staff

Sopori Principal Robert Beachy, left, walks around the new Amado Youth Center near the school with PPEP's Amy Bass and Tony Bruno on Wednesday. Beachy said the youth center is a step toward a central hub for the community's youth.
Youth Center

The new Amado Youth Center is west of the Sopori Elementary School parking lot. The center should open its doors in July with an official grand opening likely in September.


Jorge Encinas

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

