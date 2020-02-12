After more than 25 years, Lynn Robinson has stepped down as Long Realty's Green Valley branch manager and has been replaced by Diane Williams, whom she recruited to real estate in 2004.
The Green Valley office has more than three dozen realty pros. Williams started out as a sales agent in Green Valley, but has also spent time working in Thatcher and Safford. She was once named Long Realty Pro of the Year.
Robinson, who was named REALTOR Emeritus last year by the National Association of REALTORS, has returned to selling real estate.