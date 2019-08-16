A gas station and convenience store/cafe that have been empty for more than five years will reopen this fall, but exactly what will be inside hasn’t been decided yet.
The former Shell station at 3000 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley closed in April 2014, with owner Yong Kim citing weak business. It was bought at a foreclosure auction in May 2015, then sat, despite occasional interest from buyers.
Over the years, the 1.75-acre property has been a consistent target of weed complaints.
Jeetendra Yadav, a Sahuarita businessman who owns the Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins store at Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace/Fry’s plaza along with stores in Tucson and Fort Huachuca, said he will enter a three-year lease on the property Sept. 1. Yadav also said he has signed a contract to buy the property after the lease is up. He wants to reopen the gas station/convenience store in October.
Yadav said he’d been looking at the property for more than a year and had considered other spots.
“It’s a great location,” he said Thursday. “I’ve wanted to do something in Green Valley.”
Yadav said he’ll sell Marathon brand gas and is considering several options for the convenience store side of the operation, including making fast food available or selling produce or dairy products. No decisions have been made, and he said at this point he wants to listen to the community.
Yadav, who is working with an investment group, didn’t disclose what he paid for the property. In 2015, foreclosure auction service website Priority Postings, which does not guarantee the accuracy of its information, listed the sale price at $301,300.
Yadav is aiming to reopen the property in October, though that isn’t firm. That’s the same month he plans to open Kababeque Indian Grill at Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace, at the former site of Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue.
Stu Samovitz, a Green Valley broker, has had the listing on and off for about three-and-a-half years. Samovitz said there have been several people interested for different uses that never worked out.