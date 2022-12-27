Green Valley Masonic Lodge donated $75,000 to American Legion Madera Post 131 on Dec. 21 to support the Bike for Books program at local schools.
The program provides bicycles, helmets and other items to elementary-age students to promote early literacy.
Masonic Lodge Commander Ray Robinson said they have been supporting the Bikes for Books program for 15 years and partnered with Post on the project more recently.
“We teamed up with the Legion about five years ago on the cost of bikes and last year we gave out 48 bikes,” he said. “For fifth- and sixth-graders, we give out electronic readers —24 last year — which tie into the Pima County Library.”
The $75,000 donation is a large one, and Robinson said that’s in part due to the higher cost of the bikes and electronic readers. The Lodge also has additional funds available because they no longer own the space they meet in.
“About four years ago, the Green Valley Masonic Lodge decided that the building they owned on La Canada was more than what was needed so it was sold with the understanding that the lodge could meet there on Tuesdays,” he said. “We don’t have the same expenses with utilities, maintenance and landscaping. With that excess money, we divided some of it, $75,000, to the American Legion, who have teamed up with us for so many years.”
The American Legion will continue to head up the Bikes for Books program. Along with the bikes program, the Masonic Lodge donates books and awards scholarships at Sahuarita Unified School and Continental Elementary School Districts.
Robinson said they touch base with the schools to coordinate when they will drop off the bikes, which usually happens in April or the end of the school year.
“The thing that's neat is they (the students) don't know they are getting it,” he said. “Each elementary school in Sahuarita does it differently. But, with some, all the students go in the gym, they make various awards and one is these bikes. When they call the child up, they don't know. Parents and grandparents get invited, too.”
