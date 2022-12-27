bikesforbooks.jpg

American Legion Commander Bruce Distler, left, accepts the check donation from Ray Robinson of the Green Valley Masonic Lodge. 

 Green Valley Masonic Lodge

Green Valley Masonic Lodge donated $75,000 to American Legion Madera Post 131 on Dec. 21 to support the Bike for Books program at local schools.

The program provides bicycles, helmets and other items to elementary-age students to promote early literacy.



Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

