Making sure all the needles are intact and the tree has a certain shape is how Claudia Price chooses her family’s Christmas tree. Truth be told, she’s very particular.
“This year we wanted a Noble fir,” she said recently at the Buckelew Farm Christmas tree lot in Sahuarita. She liked how it smelled and how long it will last. It set her back $150, but nothing makes a home feel like Christmas than a real tree adorned with ornaments and lights, she said.
“They have gone up a little in price, but if you want something nice, you got to pay,” she smiled as her daughter, Ali, helped her mom, a computer specialist with the U.S. Army, arrange the eight-foot Noble in the back of the family SUV.
In the last 15 years, the price of an average fresh Christmas tree has doubled, but don't blame inflation. Seems that there are a lot fewer trees available, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, which says the average cost of $75 is up 3 percent from last year.
The group attributes the recession of 2008, when there were too many trees grown and not enough demand. As a result of that recession, growers couldn’t plant as many trees. And since it takes about 10 years to grow a tree, there are not as many to sell this year.
Another reason is many of Arizona’s trees come from Oregon, where they also cut back on planting Christmas trees. Instead, Oregon farms are pivoting to alternative plants, including cannabis and wine grapes.
The association says the shortage isn’t quite so severe that families who want a real tree will go home empty-handed, but they will pay more.
The fresh Christmas tree business is huge, valued at more than $1 billion a year by the trade group. Although 82 percent of Christmas trees in U.S. households are artificial, according to the association, many people still pine for that fresh-tree smell.
Eva Bowen, who operates the Buckelew lot behind Panda Express on Sahuarita Road, said the business so far hasn’t seen a shortage because of its longtime relationship with a small farm in Oregon.
“We’re their largest customer and a brand new shipment arrives every few days,” she said.
The live tannenbaums are guaranteed fresh and smell wonderful, Bowen said. Tall, short, bushy or slender, the lot has a multitude of Christmas tree varieties, such as Nordmann, Noble, Douglas and Grand firs, to offer this holiday season at different price points. Fresh wreaths, firewood and chili ristras are also available.
Speaking of fresh, Bowen claims that farms supplying big-box stores start cutting trees in October and pile them in refrigerated warehouses before they’re hauled to places like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart, the market leaders in terms of sales, according to the association.
A call to Walmart seeking comment on the freshness claim was not returned. Live trees at the Walmart on Nogales Highway range from $32 to $52. Fry's Marketplace also sells fresh-cut trees.
Back at the Buckelew lot, a steady flow of customers keeps Eva and her husband, Keith Bowen, busy as they match trees to budgets and load them into trucks and small utility vehicles.
“It’s an investment that can’t be denied,” she said. She thought there might be a little pushback but hasn’t heard a word about price. The priciest tree on their lot? An 11-foot Noble fir that can be yours for $375.
It doesn't hurt that Christmas tree shopping makes for a good Instagram photo.
The Fiske family of Sahuarita – Don, Amy, Joslyn and Pierce – traipsed through the tented, well-lighted tree lot one weekday evening to scope out the merchandise. If the cost was higher, that didn’t seem to put a dent in their enthusiasm for a real tree.
“The cost doesn’t deter us,” said Amy, taking a deep breath as she savored the fragrance.