Jim Clarke thumbs through his book "Arivaca Out Yonder: A Novel of the Bar-V-Bar Ranch" on Wednesday as he looks at historical photos of his grandparents, Phil and Gypsy Clarke.

With no formal writing background, Tucson native Jim Clarke set out to record and share his family's deep ties to a town close to his heart — Arivaca.

Clarke's book "Arivaca Out Yonder: A Novel of the Bar-V-Bar Ranch" became available about a month ago on Amazon, and he's already found some success during the Festival of Books in Tucson on March 4-5.

Phil Clarke on his horse Payaso in the early 1900s.
Jim Clarke said he wanted to share his family's history and provide a look at ranching life in the borderlands during the early 1900s when he wrote his recent book "Arivaca Out Yonder: A Novel of the Bar-V-Bar Ranch."


