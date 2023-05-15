Wrightson Ridge teacher Alexa Rodriguez got a surprise during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Unbeknownst to her, a colleague had nominated her for recognition from Tucson Values Teachers. And she won.
“It was a surprise and I had no idea I had been nominated,” she said. “Actually, I overheard a call on the (school) radio looking for someone to cover the teacher's class who nominated me. I was not supposed to hear that, so I said I'll go cover her and the principal did not want me to.”
“I threw a little wrench into the plans by accident.”
Rodriguez received a Teacher Excellence Award from the group in honor of her dedication to her students. Along with the recognition she received a cash prize and a gift card for classroom supplies.
Rodriguez, who teaches pre-algebra and algebra, is in her first year at the school but has a long history with the district. She attended Sahuarita Primary School since second grade and graduated from Walden Grove High School.
“My college plan was law school but I really wasn't feeling it,” she said. “I met a recruiter for Teach for America and we had a conversation and they convinced me to apply. I had to commit two years to teaching and my idea was maybe go to law school after.”
She taught math in Glendale for two years.
Rodriguez decided to stay in education and continue teaching math and when her partner got a job in Sahuarita she started at Wrightson Ridge.
“I was able to come back home,” she said.
For her, Wrightson Ridge is a special place thanks to the staff and students.
“I love the people here so much and my admins are just amazing,” she said. “My colleagues are wonderful, inspirational and helpful. There’s just amazing teachers and students who are incredible and absolutely brilliant.
“The culture and people here made this year amazing and wonderful.”
She said she is grateful for the award, the nomination from Rebecca Oravec, and for the work done by Teacher Values Teachers to highlight education.
Rodriguez said she loves being a teacher because of the opportunity to make a difference in young people’s lives, and lifelong learning for herself.
“One thing that has been on my mind this year is how much there is to learn, how much I still have to learn,” she said. “Over the year, I’ve changed my grading policies, late work policies, restructured lessons and worked with two new curriculums.”
“It's a reminder we are all always learning and getting better. I think that I've found over this year how important education is and how much education in children's lives can make a difference.”
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
