wghs golf (1).jpeg

Walden Grove High School junior Branaugh Stowell in action. 

 SUSD

Walden Grove High School junior Branaugh Stowell grew a love of golf from her grandparents.

“I have been playing since freshman year, but I’ve been playing on and off with my grandpa and grandparents since I was 12 maybe,” she said. “I really like being outdoors, having the fresh air, being able to be outside and just enjoy myself, and getting good exercise.”



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?