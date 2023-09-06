Walden Grove High School junior Branaugh Stowell grew a love of golf from her grandparents.
“I have been playing since freshman year, but I’ve been playing on and off with my grandpa and grandparents since I was 12 maybe,” she said. “I really like being outdoors, having the fresh air, being able to be outside and just enjoy myself, and getting good exercise.”
Her passion has quickly translated into record-breaking matches.
Stowell 16, broke the school record Aug. 24 when she shot a 39 at Haven Golf Course.
“It happened last week at a match at Haven and it was the first time I ever shot in the 30s before, which was really surprising to me,” she said. “I didn't really believe it at first and it didn't really settle in until a couple hours later.”
For girls golf coach Brian Conrad, Stowell’s record is no surprise.
“I knew the school record would eventually be hers, you could just tell,” he said. “I've had her since her freshman year and I knew once we could get her focused on just being relaxed that her scores would drop dramatically.”
“That was one of the days when she just relaxed and let the game come to her and it just happened.”
Conrad said even though he didn’t get to see her entire match, he knew she would remember everything they talked about and practiced.
“She was doing well on our own, so I let her just do well on her own,” he said. “I trusted that she would listen to all the things we talked about — relaxing, letting the course come to her, managing the course and the rounds — and when we talked afterwards that's exactly what she said she did.”
He said she was likely surprised by the record, because it was easy for her.
Stowell said they practice Monday through Friday, and she has her pre-match routines.
“What I usually do to start off a match is I like to put in my airpods and listen to relaxing music and just go on the range and focus on certain types of shots that I want to focus on and get better at that day,” she said.
Conrad said Stowell is a good player who he does not need to teach the basics to.
“We get out on the course and we try to figure out why was that wrong, what was going on and once she starts hitting it and it's fixed we just kind of stop,” he said. “Then, we talk about the next course, what it looks like, how we have to play it, remember these players, what did they do, don't let them get in your head.”
“At this point, when she starts to get at this level, a lot of it is the mental game.”
Stowell’s goal is to qualify for the state tournament before she gets to college, and she wants to lead her team to state. She plans to keep improving her game.
“I definitely want to go play college golf. I think that would be really fun and to have that community there,” she said. “I just want to keep becoming better and better at the sport and feeling proud about what I've done.”
And her grandparents who helped her love of the sport to blossom couldn’t be more happy.
“My family was very excited,” she said. “My grandpa is very big on my golfing career and he was very surprised and very proud.”
