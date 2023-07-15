One year after a horrendous storm did a number on John Kay's home in Villas East things are starting to return to normal.
His furniture is back in place, he's retrieved 60 boxes of personal items out of storage and he's slowly returning his belongings to their rightful place.
On July 16, 2022, Villas East and West were hit hard by a hailstorm that knocked out thousands of windows, roofs and skylights across Green Valley. A few months after the storm, HOA officials estimated a $14 million insurance claim for Villas East and $6 million for Villas West.
This week, Kay, 82, recalled how dozens of workers from Restore Masters poured into the Villas from Louisiana, Texas and other states. His roof was repaired in October or November.
"I think I might have been in the second group and then there was a third and a fourth and a fifth group," he said.
During the roof repairs, workers' feet came through ceilings along with roofing materials, and ceilings were marred by nail pops. As result, some homeowners who escaped rain damage caused by leaky roofs ended up needing interior work anyway.
In Kay's case, three out of four of his ceilings had to be replaced, but that didn't happen until February.
He hired a young man to push all of his furniture to the middle of each room, and spent weeks removing everything from shelves and walls. He made many, many trips to a rented storage, taking two or three boxes at a time.
When subcontractors finally began their work in February, he spent about a week at an Airbnb and another couple of days at the Best Western hotel. Once back home, he had his newly installed carpet and air ducts cleaned for fear of asbestos being trapped inside.
"When I came back everything was white. Everything's been cleaned. I was very impressed," Kay said. "The supervisor was very thorough. He kept checking on me. He came back to see if I had any problems. They did what I consider to be a good job."
Villas East
Christine Spragg, Villas East community manager, said 88 of the community's 128 roofs were removed and replaced.
"We are now down to the final few unit interiors that have little damage to repair and hope to have those completed by the end of August," Spragg wrote this week in a prepared statement.
Villas East and American Family Insurance have also negotiated to replace all of the damaged pool furniture and to have 101 roof-mounted HVAC systems replaced along with 129 windows and doors, she said.
"This past year has been a unique period in our community’s history," Spragg wrote.
"Insurance claims of this magnitude present complexities that are unusual and the sheer volume of construction materials, labor and the management of the massive project has led to frustration and at times anger," Spragg wrote. "As this project comes to an end for our community, the Board and management team of Green Valley Villas East appreciates the patience shown by many..."
Spragg said the HOA's insurance premium increased "some" but not as much as expected. In the future they will need to pay a deductible per building, not per event.
Residents will see a 20% increase in their association assessment fee, she said.
"This was due in part to the insurance increase but overall increases in utilities, services and supplies were the largest contributors to our increase for 2023," she wrote.
Villas West
West of La Canada in Villas West, General Manager Dorothy Gates said 117 damaged roofs were fixed as of May 15. Of the 200 interiors damaged, about 15 remain unfinished.
Some owners preferred to hire their own contractors and not use the two companies hired for the project, she said.
"A lot of the holdup is people had tenants in their units and they were waiting for leases to end," Gates said.
Like Villas West, American Family Insurance will expect Villas East to pay a deductible for each of the buildings damaged in the future, rather than one deductible, Gates said. The complex has 189 buildings, including four laundry facilities, four pools and an office. Their deductible is $5,000.
As for the complex's premium? It increased almost $47,000, but it may not all be attributed to the hailstorm, she said. She was told all insurance rates went up across the country because of weather events.
"Last year was just a phenomenal year all the way around, nationwide," Gates said. "The adjusters we were dealing with were always somewhere else other than home with all of the flooding, the hailstorms and freezes. They were extremely busy."
She said they are hopeful residents will not have to absorb the cost of the new premium.
Insurance rates
American Family Insurance declined to comment for this story citing customer privacy rights.
Earlier this week, Farmers Insurance announced it will stop offering policies in Florida because it wanted to manage its risk exposure in the hurricane-prone state.
“Over the past 18 months in Florida, 15 home insurers have placed moratoriums on writing new business, four carriers have announced plans to voluntarily withdraw from the market and seven companies have been declared insolvent,” Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for Insurance Information Institute, told CNN. “Currently, there are 18 Florida residential insurers on the state regulator’s watch list due to concerns over their financial health.”
According CNN, Hurricane Ian in late September caused $114 billion in inflation-adjusted damage, according to NOAA, making it the most expensive storm to hit Florida, and the third most expensive in U.S. history after Katrina in 2005 and Harvey in 2017.