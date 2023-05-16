The job loss, credit card debt, a medical emergency or simply not being able to make ends meet each month.
These are common reasons people give for wanting to become better managers of their money through a program offered by Valley Assistance Services.
VAS’ new Financial Literacy course is designed to help people learn to budget, save money and develop financial discipline.
Chris Erickson, executive director of VAS, said they already provide financial education to clients receiving monetary assistance through their various programs such as rental and utility assistance.
When the opportunity to partner with Santa Cruz County through a grant came their way, VAS decided to create a class.
“The goal was to just educate people in general, to help them budget, to see what might be available for benefits, how we can help and then take a look at spending in general and have people make a different shift, a prevention and savings shift,” she said. “A lot of people on fixed or limited incomes are trying to stretch the dollar out.”
The course, which is currently only being offered to Santa Cruz residents, is taught by a group of volunteers and includes at-home work for participants to complete. They hope to expand the program soon to Pima County.
Longtime VAS Volunteer Wes Whitman said the class is essentially all about money management.
“We start out by saying the first thing they have to do is assess what they are doing now — that's what I call tracking, they list that out,” he said. “Then they have to decide how that meets with their actual income. We tell them you have three choices. They could either increase their income, decrease their spending or they could do both.”
Whitman said they also work on deciding on what are wants versus needs and the value of creating an emergency savings.
“We need to encourage them to at least have a savings fund, a rainy day fund of three months of their income so if there is a problem they have something to fall back on,” he said. “The other thing is just to sit down and assess everything they are doing in terms of wants and needs. The point is that you set priorities — what's really important to you and what can be at the bottom of the list leftover in case you have enough.”
Jim Lubinski is new to VAS and wanted to find a way to give back to others with his own background in finance.
“There are so many people who live paycheck to paycheck or not even paycheck to paycheck and they don't quite understand why they are in the situation they are in,” he said. “I think the structure of what we are trying to present brings discipline, brings knowledge and hopefully also gives them a plan to improve their condition.”
For him, there are people of all ages who do not have a steady foundation in financial discipline.
“They get a paycheck, they go to the store and just get this and that and all of a sudden there's nothing left, there is nothing in reserve, there's nothing if they run into a situation, a health condition or job loss,” he said. “This helps with an overall awareness on what the situations are that they may face, how they can deal with them, how they can plan for them.”
The classes at the Tubac Community Center started May 12. VAS Volunteer Mary Ann Dobson said participants have shared a variety of reasons for trying to become more financially aware.
“They are interested in it because they just lost their job so they don't know how to plan the future and they have such high credit card debt and they're struggling,” she said. “So, come in with what you have, what's going to be your unemployment and we will start a budget.”
“The other thing we’re hearing is I just can't make ends meet, so please go over what I'm spending money on.”
She said along with needs and wants, they look at future goals to save up to.
Dobson said they will also be following up with participants.
“We will make a 30-day phone call to them and say how's it going,” she said. “Do you want to come and meet with us again or bring the budget you made and fine tune it or tweak it?
“We follow up for extra help if they choose and hopefully they do choose that.”
Erickson said while this class is only being offered in Santa Cruz now as part of their expansion into the communities surrounding Green Valley, it's only the beginning.
“We started with Santa Cruz residents but will be opening to Pima County residents soon, too, I think,” she said. “It would be great to fill the class.”
She said they hope to get 30 households into the program before the end of June.
They also hope to expand the lessons of money management to high school and college-aged people in the future as well.
For Santa Cruz residents interested in participating, call 520-625-5966.
Classes are held at the Tubac Community Center and the next classes are on May 18 and May 22.
The first 30 households to register will receive a $100 gift card.
Pima County residents who are interested in participating can be added to a waiting list by contacting VAS at 520-625-5966 or info@valleyassistanceservices.org.