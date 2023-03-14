Internet outages threw residents, agencies and libraries a curveball Tuesday morning after a Cox Communications aerial network near Alvernon Way and Interstate 10 fell. At 9 p.m., Cox Communications reported the repairs complete, with services returning for its customers.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department told the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun that it responded to calls at about 4:10 a.m. concerning a downed pole on Alvernon Way that closed the road for about one hour.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety also reported a power line fell on I-10 near the Alvernon Way exit at 5 a.m., with the roadway reopening at 5:51 a.m.
Both departments said there were no reports of a collision causing the downed poles, and no injuries were reported.
Cox Spokesperson Andrea Katsenes told the GV News and Sun there were no exact numbers for customers impacted or a definitive outage area, but some people in Green Valley, Benson, Sierra Vista and Tucson could have outages.
Katsenes said Cox made an all-hands-on-deck call to repair the damaged fiber line. At the time, she said crews planned to work into the night. She added Cox would bury the network underground to ensure the same damage doesn't happen to the segment in the future.
"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience that this damage to our network has caused and want to assure our customers that our teams are focused and working as quickly as possible, probably into the night, to restore services," Lisa Lovallo, Cox VP and Southern Arizona market leader, said.
In Sahuarita, police Lt. Michael Falquez said the outage knocked out the department's internal network.
"We can't even receive phone calls," he said Tuesday morning.
Falquez added that it only impacted non-emergency calls and that emergency calls and regular law enforcement service remained normal during the outage.
For non-emergency calls, Falquez said the public could still contact the department through the Pima County Sheriff's Department dispatch center using 520-351-4900.
"From what I understand, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Vail and Little Town are all having issues," he said.
In Green Valley, the Joyner-Green Valley Library remained closed on Tuesday morning while the internet remained down.
Pima County Library Deputy Director Michelle Simon said Green Valley's library is among the system's highest visitor volumes.
"Nobody can use the computers or the printers, and our staff — the telephones don't work," she said on Tuesday morning. "The internet outage is affecting a very large area in both Sahuarita and Green Valley."
Simon said the library would need to switch to old-fashioned paper methods to check books out.
"But Sahuarita Library, because it's newer, people don't check-out as many books at that location as they do at the Green Valley location," she said.
Because the check-out volume is lower and children visit the library after school, Simon said they wanted to keep the location open.
"We still have activities and things for them to do," she said. "But there is no printing, no faxing, no computers, telephones. So when people are trying to reach both the Sahuarita and Green Valley libraries, they're not going to get anybody."
Sahuarita continued to check books out, but Simon asked for patience as the process would take longer. Staff would also need to manually enter the paper check-out forms once internet services resume. In Green Valley, the patron volume would make the extra work without computers far more difficult than in Sahuarita.
"In Green Valley, it is significant," she said about the amount of visitors getting books. "We check out about 18,000 to 19,000 books a month just at the Green Valley Library, and that's just the physical books."
Simon pointed out that patrons could still utilize Pima County Library's online system if they have internet services, which the outage didn't impact.
"It's unfortunate they can't come in and get their books, but they can still do those things by using the online stuff that we have," she said.
Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.
