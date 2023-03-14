Internet outages threw residents, agencies and libraries a curveball Tuesday morning after a Cox Communications aerial network near Alvernon Way and Interstate 10 fell. At 9 p.m., Cox Communications reported the repairs complete, with services returning for its customers.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun that it responded to calls at about 4:10 a.m. concerning a downed pole on Alvernon Way that closed the road for about one hour.



Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

