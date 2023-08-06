Picture it. It's the mid '70s. You live in Arivaca. You're broke and feeling unwell. You have no gas money to get to Tucson, no insurance and no money for a doctor. What do you do?
Wendy Dresang remembers those days well and the answer is you went to visit Mike Fraser.
"He was an RN and he started out working 24/7 out of the back of his pickup truck providing health services in various ways," she said.
Health care in Arivaca and the surrounding areas has come a long way since those days, thanks to United Community Health Center, Dresang said.
UCHC is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. A nonprofit organization that started out with 10 employees and three community clinics is now up to 160 employees, 10 locations and a new training, education and development center. In fact, a Ruby Jubilee Celebration will take place Wednesday at the new center.
Dresang and her husband, Mark, arrived in Arivaca in 1975, well before there was a UCHC.
“I moved here with the intention of being part of a community, not a commune, but a community and so our interests through these past 40 some years has been to help make this a healthy community,” Dresang said.
She and her husband became part of the Arivaca Area Health Services board and they held meetings once a month in someone’s home to discuss the clinic. They also joined other community efforts.
Thanks to the board, Arivaca residents soon began receiving medical care in a mobile home with Green Valley doctors volunteering their time. When that got too small, Marian Mikesell donated funds to help purchase a building.
Laurie Jurs entered the picture in 1984.
With her newly-minted master's degree in public health, Jurs was looking for a job. She'd spent three years in Central and South America and six years working at community health centers in West Virginia, but she wanted to live somewhere in the West.
The University of Arizona College of Medicine hired her. The university's rural health department had a clinic in Continental and they thought it would be a great idea to create a nonprofit umbrella organization for the Continental Clinic and two other rural health care clinics that were operating independently of each other and the UA. Those clinics were in Arivaca and Three Points.
By 1983, UCHC was operating as a non-profit and had a board made up of local residents, Jurs said.
The UA believed that once the clinics were out from underneath their auspices, UCHC would have a better chance of obtaining federal grants and therefore underserved residents would have better access to health care.
As executive director, Jurs was responsible for creating a team of the clinics' 10 employees, creating policies and procedures, grant writing, fundraising, etc.
Continental was operating out of a modular building at that time and Three Points had a trailer, but it was without running water or a telephone, Jurs said. The clinic's staff had to run up the street to the general store to make and receive phone calls.
The three communities had individually come together and created something wonderful, but they were never going to make it on their own, Jurs said. They couldn't negotiate and contract with Medicare, or AHCCCS or private insurance companies.
"It was very grassroots. I'm gonna give all of those groups a lot of credit, but it was challenging to bring them together. They were skeptical of the university. They were very skeptical of me. They didn't want anyone telling them what to do," Jurs said.
Jurs worked through those difficulties, though. She got busy writing grant applications and people like Erma Dunham were organizing pancake breakfasts and spaghetti dinners to raise funds.
“I was a good grant writer and we did take advantage of a lot of opportunities. This is the kind of program that Republicans and Democrats and everyone else likes because it's rural and it's health services,” Jurs said. ”There were a lot of good opportunities, even under a president like George W. Bush. He understood about community health centers.”
Before UCHC and people like Dr. Andy Nichols and Dr. Augusto Ortiz, residents were either going without medical care or having to drive to Tucson, Jurs said.
“And if you weren't insured you were pretty much out of luck,” she said.
In order to get federal grant funding, Jurs said UCHC had to have a sliding fee scale for uninsured people, had to contract with Medicare and Medicaid and had to have Spanish speakers.
“I don't think the mission has changed since those early days. It was to provide high quality, accessible and affordable care,” Jurs said. “So you also had to have hours for working people.”
Jurs remembers the early days when it was difficult to justify being open full-time because there weren’t enough patients.
”You get caught in this Catch-22 of you don't have enough business to be open full time and yet, if you're not open a critical amount of time, then the people aren't going to come to you. They aren't going to rely on you,” Jurs said.
They did a lot of marketing in those days, going so far as to bulk mail newsletters.
The patients started coming though and UCHC began adding services, such pediatrics, dental and mental health care.
Jurs readily admits the clinics looked like poor people’s clinics, but she didn’t care.
“We really believed that it was more important to have good services and good staff and high-quality doctors,” Jurs said. “We felt that it was more important what was going on in the inside of the building, than the building itself. You don't just build a building and think ‘If we build it, they will come.’ That wasn't gonna work.”
Edilia Quiroz, UCHC’s enrollment and outreach supervisor, started her career at UCHC nearly three decades ago as a promotores de salud, or "community health worker," who made home visits to pregnant women and young mothers to teach them about prenatal care and child development.
She still remembers the excitement everyone felt when their first pediatrician, Dr. Thomas Hausam, was hired.
“I've been blessed to have been a witness to all of the ribbon cuttings and all of the groundbreakings at all of our locations since the three that we had,” Quiroz said. “It’s amazing how we've expanded in what I want to say was a short amount of time because it doesn’t feel like the 27 years has been that long, but it has.”
Even though there were times when Quiroz’s hours were cut so drastically she had to work second jobs, she never considered leaving UCHC, she said. In the early years, she would bounce from one job within UCHC to the next — she’d just go to whatever position was funded at that time.
“I didn't want to ever lose that connection,” Quiroz said. “We were very family-oriented. All of us knew each other. All of us knew our families, all of us worked together. We all helped each other. It was such a nice, tight-knit group. Laurie was great. I was a single mom with two kids and they were very flexible with me. I got to go to to their soccer games. I was able to leave early if they had an appointment. I was able to come in late if I had to drop them off at school. So they were so amazing so of course, I'm going to stay with somebody and give them my time when they were so wonderful with me.”
She didn’t just develop close relationships with her colleagues, though. Over the years she has come to know multiple generations of the same family.
“I think we're celebrating 40 years because we have so many people that care. We're a little different than the for-profit organizations because I think we're always looking to see what we can do to improve the patients’ health, what services we can provide for a patient that's going to help them,” Quiroz said.