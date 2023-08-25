01-72dpi-SAMTEC_cTReich___O8A7171-Edit.jpg

If approved, Global Water would move into the building's northern 8,000-square-foot space at SAMTEC. 

The Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center (SAMTEC) will likely get a new tenant, Global Water Resources, after the next Town Council meeting on Monday.

The Town Council will vote on a 10-year lease agreement with Global Water for 8,000 square feet of space on the building’s northern portion.



