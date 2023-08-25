The Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center (SAMTEC) will likely get a new tenant, Global Water Resources, after the next Town Council meeting on Monday.
The Town Council will vote on a 10-year lease agreement with Global Water for 8,000 square feet of space on the building’s northern portion.
Sahuarita Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said Global Water doesn’t just provide utility services, and they would make a good fit for the space in the building designed for technology and manufacturing companies.
“We've been in conversations with them for some time now — a few months, looking at the needs they have but also the opportunity,” he said. “I would say they are more than just a water utility operator; they are introducing various types of water technologies for how as a consumer you manage water usage but also they are introducing these smart meters or advanced metering infrastructure.”
“That really just gave us an opportunity to think how they could be a fit for our SAMTEC facility and what we are hoping to achieve.”
If approved Monday, Gonzalez said Global Water plans to use the space as their offices for the utility company where customer service operations like payment processing would occur. But, they will also have a laboratory component for their technology side.
“Beyond that they will have all the behind the scenes stuff needed to operate a utility company,” he said. “They will have water technology they implemented to both the consumer and as a utility operator. They will also have water quality sampling and processing and they will have a lab component to the space where they are doing the quality testing and sampling of the water.”
The lease would be for 10 years at a base rent of 65 cents per square foot, per month with a 3% annual increase. It is also subject to a 2.5% rental tax.
The town would provide Global Water a $280,000 tenant improvement allowance, as well as a tenant improvement additional allowance for $220,000, which Global Water would have to pay back.
“So that will result in an additional 23 cents per square feet per month to the base rent,” he said. “So, when we take into account that additional allowance, the total rent is $88,000.”
Gonzalez said Global Water predicts it will have nine employees in year one, 17 in five years and 25 in 10 years. The average wage would be $86,700 and they have a variety of positions they will open including managers, water operators, customer service, chemists and more.
Global Water is expecting to make about a $4.1 million capital investment.
“Their ability to expand into SAMTEC also provides the opportunity to make additional investments to the infrastructure system and technologies they have,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said if approved, he anticipates it would take eight to 10 months for Global Water to create its plans, submit them and to complete construction.
If Global Water moves into the 8,000-square-foot space, there would be an additional 5,000-square-foot space for rent between it and PowerPhotonics, the current tenant.
“We have received inquiries on it and we are working through some prospective tenants,” he said. “We are feeling pretty good about the opportunity that space is bringing to us here as we are exploring some options.”
The Town Council will vote on the lease on Aug. 28 during its meeting at 6 p.m. Global Water representatives will be there.
