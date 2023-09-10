Rebecca Oravec knew she wanted to work with kids since her first job as a party host at a bowling alley.
“I got to set up the lanes, help kids celebrate their birthdays and teach them how to put their names into the machine,” she said. “I don't know that I knew I wanted to be a teacher but I knew I wanted to work with kids. Then I did before- and after-school programs, I worked in preschool for a little while, I was a secretary at a school, and over and over through those jobs people kept asking me, ‘Do you want to be a teacher?’”
“I wasn't really sure it was going to be a fit; it's a hard job.”
Since then, Oravec has become a master teacher. She’s one of the best in the state.
Oravec, a Sahuarita Unified School District middle school art teacher at Wrightson Ridge, is among five finalists for Arizona Teacher of the Year from the Arizona Educational Foundation.
“I'm confident and appreciative; also, it's really nice to be recognized,” she said. “There were essays to be written and things to be filled out and resumes, so then when I found out I was going to state, that was really cool.”
Oravec earned her bachelor’s degree online through the University of Maryland before participating in an alternative route program through Seattle Pacific University.
“My first year of my master's and teaching program was my first year teaching,” she said. “You do your student teaching on the ground in the classroom.”
When she arrived in the Tucson area in 2019, she began applying for as many art teacher jobs as she could — at least 19. Among the many schools she cold-called was the new Wrightson Ridge School. She got an interview.
“I had no idea about middle school art but I was like this is what I'm doing now and I will figure it out, I promise you that.”
Oravec likes to give students the power to determine their own passions and interests, and she said every semester the class begins by writing a curriculum together.
“I'll say here’s the things I have to teach, here’s a bunch of project ideas, what are your interests and how can we push the direction of what we are going to make based on what you guys would like to do,” she said.
One of her students affectionately called her classroom “chaotic good,” and Oravec has adopted it as her mantra. Her classroom is a colorful gallery of student works and some of her own pieces, too.
“I'm really instilling a love of learning, taking risks, trying all the materials. You don't have to like everything, you don't have to be, quote unquote, good at everything, but everyone can find a way to express themselves and to find joy in making,” she said.
Among the innovations Oravec brought to her school is CommunityShare, a program that pairs teachers with local topic or discipline experts to teach.
“What I thought was this magical thing that helped me revolutionize how I was teaching and I wanted to bring that to others has grown so much,” she said. “When I work with a co-partner it's usually on something I have never done before.”
This year, she worked with an artist to create a mosaic mural of broken tiles on the outside of her building, a project many have taken a part in.
“Many of our middle school teachers have stuck at least one tile on that wall,” she said. “It’s that sense of community, that everyone gets to be a piece of it.”
She said there’s something special about the way teaching is “a big circle of the impact it passes down through generations.”
“The idea of teaching being this cyclical passing of torch,” she said. “I’m now an instructional coach, I'm running CommunityShare that has an impact on other new teachers. I have an impact on students, and some of those students will grow up to be teachers.”
Though Oravec’s main goals for her classroom this year continue to be focused on letting her students run the show, if she wins Teacher of the Year she hopes to use it as a chance to spotlight art in education.
“Knowing the other people in the top five, you can't pick a wrong person… But if that were to happen I think some big doors would open for me to be able to talk about arts in education at a legislative level, at not just district level, at a state level,” she said. “Social and emotional learning, supporting students with that sense of agency and taking on real world project ideas. Those are conversations I'm ready to have with anyone who I can get a seat at the table with.”
When it comes to teaching, Oravec said she has the best job ever.
“I say there are no bad days and I have a dream job,” she said. “When it comes down to it, every single day I get to see that spark come alive for kids.”
The Teacher of the Year will be announced Oct. 14 in Phoenix.
