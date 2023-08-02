Sisters Debra Gibson and Lea Dingman have experienced a lot of firsts together. From bike rides to movies and trips, the two have been on many adventures by now and often finish each other’s sentences.

They didn’t even know each other existed until they were into their 20s.

The first day Debra Gibson, center, walked into the lives of her biological family in 1982. 

 
The first photo of Lea Dingman and Debra Gibson together after meeting in 1982. 
The first photo of Lea Dingman and Debra Gibson together after meeting in 1982. 
In 2019, the sisters took their first bike ride together. 
In 2021, the sisters has their first pajama party with friends at a cabin where they made crowns. 
"COVID hit and we had to isolate.  I drove in from Arizona to SLC so we could care for a heart transplant patient – six months of struggling to keep him alive, being his nurses, aides, nutritionist, physical therapist.  It was a 24/7 job for six months and we found this crazy chaotic time connecting us to something bigger than we ever dreamed.  We fought for our lives too, it was a God thing is all I can say." — Lea Dingman
Lea Dingman and Debra Gibson take their first flight together in 2023. 


