For a person living with dementia or Alzheimer's, tactile experiences can bring back memories.
That’s the idea behind a new project at The Villas Green Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Villas Director of Admissions Tiffany Ford said they have several rooms they plan to revamp for resident use, and the first project will be a fidget room.
“There are four walls and we want every wall covered with things they can touch and utilize like door knobs, old locks, things that make noise,” she said. “When someone is struggling with dementia or Alzheimer's, there’s a lot of noise and voices going on in their heads and it can be overwhelming. For someone just to focus in a space like this will help.”
She said they have several fidget blankets and they wanted to expand on the concept.
“Fidget blankets are usually the size of a placemat and they might have buttons or different fabrics and textures sewn on there,” she said. “When someone has dementia, they are constantly picking things up and wanting to keep their hands busy, which is beneficial."
Ford is seeking donations of items that are bright, make noise or apply to one the senses like toddler toys, beads, old locks, keys and pieces of fabric.
“It’s really amazing how creative you can get with items stuffed in most people’s junk drawers,” she said. “The best way to think about it is what would you buy a toddler…nothing too small to ingest or swallow, and things that move.”
Ford said a square of carpet or turf is a way to explore how different textures feel; they will have radios or cd players with different music for the sense of hearing and even red and yellow items that can entice people to eat.
“With smell, we are still brainstorming some of our options,” she said. “But, tropical smells can help dementia patients bring back past memories, maybe beach memories. A smell could trigger something for them and sweet smells like strawberry can help their focus and memory.”
And, the room can help reduce stress.
“Wandering is a big part of dementia and this can help soothe that restlessness and anxiety,” she said.
Ford said they plan to revamp other areas into a cozy corner room and movie room.
Those interested in donating items for the fidget room can drop them off at the Villas Monday through Friday at the main or leasing office, 865 N. Desert Bell Drive, Green Valley.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
